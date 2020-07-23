Jennifer Garner Was Not Pregnant With Ben Affleck's Baby Last Year

The suspicious source added that since Affleck “cleaned up” his act, another baby would’ve been the “bond they needed to bring them back together for good." We weren’t sure if the tabloid was delusional or unreliable. Nonetheless, the story wasn’t true. For starters, it’s been a year since this article came out and Garner didn’t have another baby, making the pregnancy part of the piece completely false. As for Affleck and Garner “reuniting” that was also false. Garner was then, and still is, dating John Miller, and Affleck is currently in a relationship with Ana de Armas. The former spouses have remained close and dedicated to co-parenting for their children, but that’s as far as it goes.