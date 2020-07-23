Jennifer Garner Was Not Pregnant With Ben Affleck's Baby Last Year

Last year, a ridiculous story from a tabloid alleged Jennifer Garner was pregnant with her ex-husband’s, Ben Affleck, baby. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus article at the time. Looking back on the phony piece, it’s evident the unreliable outlet can’t be trusted.
Last summer, Woman’s Day claimed that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were back together and expecting a baby. The outlet didn’t specify how this supposed “reunion” happened but just jumped right into conclusions without any proper evidence to support its bogus claims. A supposed onlooker told the outlet that when Garner was seen chatting with a friend in L.A. the actress looked like she spilled the big news.
"Her friend shrieked with joy and Jen couldn't stop grinning. It looked like she'd just told her she's having a baby," the so-called spy stated. From there, the publication asserted "the plot thickened" when Garner was photographed entering "a medical clinic that specializes in ultrasounds." “If Jen is pregnant, there's no doubt it's Ben's baby," the supposed source stated. "They might have split, but they've been inseparable the past few months and they still love each other dearly," this so-called insider continued.
The suspicious source added that since Affleck “cleaned up” his act, another baby would’ve been the “bond they needed to bring them back together for good." We weren’t sure if the tabloid was delusional or unreliable. Nonetheless, the story wasn’t true. For starters, it’s been a year since this article came out and Garner didn’t have another baby, making the pregnancy part of the piece completely false. As for Affleck and Garner “reuniting” that was also false. Garner was then, and still is, dating John Miller, and Affleck is currently in a relationship with Ana de Armas. The former spouses have remained close and dedicated to co-parenting for their children, but that’s as far as it goes.
This wouldn’t be the last time the tabloid was off-base with its allegations about the former pair. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for claiming Affleck was determined to win Garner back. The story had come out a few months before we commented on it, nevertheless, after investigating the story, we found that it was likely completely fabricated at the time. As we stated, both Garner and Affleck are happy in their new relationships, so it wouldn’t even make sense that Garner would want to “win" his ex-wife back.
Before that, we busted Woman’s Day for alleging Ana de Armas was pregnant with Affleck’s child. This not only was false but it was also a direct contradiction to the tabloid’s piece future piece about Affleck trying to get his former spouse back. The magazine’s story-lines are all over the place, making it very untrustworthy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.