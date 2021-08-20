Jennifer Garner Warning Jennifer Lopez About Relationship With Ben Affleck, Report Says

Is Jennifer Garner warning Jennifer Lopez about her wild relationship with Ben Affleck? One tabloid claims Garner is worried Affleck is going to relapse while with Lopez. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Garner ‘Fearing’ For Ben Affleck’s Sobriety?

This week, Life & Style reports Jennifer Garner is worried her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is going to relapse now that he’s back together with Jennifer Lopez. The magazine recounts how Affleck and Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with luxury dinners and cuddling aboard a yacht. But according to the tabloid, Affleck found the time to break away from Lopez and hit the casino where he would gamble for hours. “Ben’s been living the high life since renewing his romance with J. Lo,” an insider muses, “He’s been having fun, and traveling all over like a rock star.”

The outlet insists Garner is worried he’ll fall back into his partying ways. Affleck has gone through multiple stints in rehab for his alcoholism, and the magazine insists Lopez is a danger to his fragile sobriety. “The gambling, being around alcohol — those are huge concerns,” the source dishes, “The last thing Jen wants is for all of Ben’s hard work to end in another relapse. She’s made it clear through mutual contacts that she wants J. Lo to be aware of certain signs.”

The insider insists that Lopez is heeding Garner’s warning. “She gets that Jen has been through a lot of heartache over Ben and wants the father of her children to be healthy,” snitches the source. “He’s told her about hitting rock bottom. Sure, he’s embarrassed about how bad things have been before, but he has to own it. He’s been very honest with J. Lo.” Finally, the insider reveals Lopez is planning a temptation-free birthday celebration for Affleck. “The good thing is that she and Jen are both on the same page about keeping Ben healthy and sober.”

Jennifer Garner Warning Jennifer Lopez?

So, is it true Jennifer Garner is worried Jennifer Lopez could jeopardize Ben Affleck’s sobriety? We don’t think that’s the case. While it isn’t crazy to suggest that the people in Affleck’s life don’t want him to relapse, we doubt Garner and Lopez are forming some kind of sobriety task force to keep him in check. Affleck has been responsible for his own health for some time now. From what we can tell, Affleck and Garner successfully co-parent their daughters, but they aren’t meddling in each other’s personal lives. We’re sure Garner wishes Affleck well but is staying out of his new relationship with Lopez.

Furthermore, just because he’s in the same room as alcohol doesn’t mean he’s on the way to relapse. The tabloids have been betting for him to fall off the wagon for some time now. The magazines were ruthless when his relationship with Ana de Armas ended, all insisting Affleck was surely going to relapse. But, as far as we know, Affleck got through his breakup without a drop of booze. These publications have no kind of insight into celebrities and should steer clear of the extremely sensitive subject of addiction.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck’s Love Life

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has been wrong about Ben Affleck. In 2019, the tabloid reported Garner was ready to take Affleck back since he was sober. Then, just last year, the publication alleged Affleck was waiting for Garner to take him back. And earlier this year, the outlet claimed Alex Rodriguez was warning Affleck to stay away from Lopez. Obviously, Life & Style doesn’t have a clue what’s going on with Affleck.