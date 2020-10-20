Jennifer Garner Still Having A Baby With Ex-Boyfriend Jon Miller?

In 2019, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner was expecting her fourth child with John Miller. Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time. Since a few trimesters have passed, let’s take a look back at the report and what we discovered.
Woman’s Day reported Garner had “something to celebrate” following her divorce from Ben Affleck, and that she was pregnant with Miller's baby. Unnamed sources who alleged to be close to Garner revealed, "Jen was shocked when she found out she was expecting baby number four” and that she "took seven tests” because she couldn't believe it.
Gossip Cop would like to mention that Garner stated years ago that she wasn't having more children. The actress is a mom of three, with whom she shares with Affleck. But, at the time, Woman’s Day insisted that after the actress “got over the shock” of the news, she became “over the moon” since she “always wanted four children.” The insider further revealed Garner told her friends and family during Christmas the baby news.
As we stated, almost two years have passed since the article was published, and Jennifer Garner never had a fourth. Additionally, Garner and John Miller amicable broke up two months ago. Clearly, this "insider" had absolutely no inside information.
Also, Gossip Cop has corrected the narrative Garner was expecting a baby before, and other incorrect stories about her. For instance, two years ago, we busted Woman’s Day for claiming Affleck moved back in with Garner. The outlet purported Affleck and Garner decided to give their marriage another chance after his breakup from Lindsay Shookus. Gossip Cop learned a source close to the actor confirmed with us that the two didn't reconcile.
Last year, the same magazine alleged Garner and Affleck were remarrying. At the time, Garner was still with Miller, which made the report obviously bogus. Gossip Cop dismissed another article from the outlet that claimed Garner was giving Affleck a baby to commemorate his year of sobriety. We disproved the narrative by clarifying the two weren’t back together. The tabloid has no insight into Garner or her personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.