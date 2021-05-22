Jennifer Garner Shares Her Secret For Glowing, Youthful Skin, And It’s Only $18

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

13 going on 30 going on 50. Jennifer Garner, 49, seems like just another star on the endless list of those who never seem to age. It’s easy to chalk it up to expensive products and procedures largely unattainable to most, but that’s not always necessarily the case.

Earlier this month, the Yes Day actress spoke to People about her beauty routine and some of her favorite products. Being the Neutrogena brand ambassador since 2007, it comes as no surprise many of her top picks are from the famed skin care brand. But affordable should never be synonymous with ineffective, as Garner is clearly living proof of.

While there are many go-to products she loves, the key to her routine is protecting her skin. “I tell people, ‘Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s,'” Garner told People. “It’s really worth it to go the extra mile. And my tricks for that, is that you should just have a wardrobe of sunscreen possibilities everywhere you turn.”

From bathrooms to next to the back door, the mother of three stashes various forms of sunscreen all around her home to ensure herself and her kids are always protected.

For her own skin, Garner has two favorites. The first is Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Mist SPF 50 (buy at ulta.com, $17.99). Providing both UVA/UVB protection, this hydrating formula helps to fight wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and skin sagging. “It’s so light. You would never see it,” Garner told People. “You’re not oily or not greasy. It doesn’t impact your makeup.”

Another tried and true favorite in the same line is the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Lotion SPF 60+ (buy at ulta.com, $17.99), which Garner called “incredible.” In addition to the anti-aging benefits similar to the mist, this lotion helps to boost skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving skin refreshed looking and glowing.

While sunscreen is her absolute daily must, Jennifer Garner also told People about how her skin care regime has changed as she got older, and the products she has been incorporating into her routine lately.

“It used to just be sunscreen and makeup. Then it was hyaluronic acid. Now at my age there’s always going to be a retinol involved.”

Garner revealed she alternates between two amazing products, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil (buy at ulta.com, $37.99) and Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Cream (buy at amazon.com).

“My skin has always been sensitive to retinol and would turn bright red if it was too strong. But this [line-smoothing] oil doesn’t freak my skin out,” Garner previously told People about the retinol oil. But it’s still powerful, as it helps to reduce the look of deep wrinkles while intensely nourishing skin.

As for the peptide cream, Garner noted that, “it just gives the skin a real youthful vibrancy, and a kind of bounce to it.” And according to Neutrogena, after 16 weeks of use 97% of subjects saw a more lifted look, 95% saw visibly plumper, more volumized skin and a more contoured jawline appearance, and 92% saw visibly improved cheek bone definition.

Talk about results! Even when Garner isn’t red carpet ready, her fun Instagram posts highlight just how amazing her skin truly is, even sans makeup. If Neutrogena products are the reason, then sign me up!

