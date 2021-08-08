Gossip Cop

Tom Cruise's Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It's Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it's his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he's managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise's […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Beach Bust-Up' According to Woman's Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In 'Yellowstone' Spinoff, Here's Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner's hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we're […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck's 'Failing Eyesight' Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is "desperate" to hold on to his "failing eyesight." Gossip Cop investigates. 'Dark Days' Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports "aging TV tough guy" Tom Selleck's eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Jennifer Garner Shared Her Blackberry Cobbler Recipe, Here’s Why You Need To Steal It

B
Brianna Morton
8:00 am, August 8, 2021
Jennifer Garner wears a red dress and smiles on the red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Garner recently uploaded a delightful video of herself and her friend’s mom baking a blackberry cobbler together, and the two women could not have been more adorable together. The cobbler also looked delicious, but it’s a testament to Garner’s charming chemistry with the woman she affectionately called her “bonus mom” that the totally yummy looking cobbler took second fiddle to the heartwarming connection the two ladies shared. That being said, we’re still going to share the recipe because this was possibly the most perfect cobbler we’ve ever seen. 

Jennifer Garner Bakes With The Most Adorable Partner Ever

Together with an older woman she alternatively called “Mom” and “Mrs. Lantz,” Jennifer Garner created one of the most scrumptious looking blackberry cobblers we’ve ever seen. In a video she captioned “#PretendCookingShow,” Garner and Lantz walked the actress’ fans through how to bake a delicious cobbler of their own. 

The two were clearly comfortable working together in the kitchen and despite the fact that they aren’t actually mother and daughter, the two wore nearly identical striped shirts. Clearly great minds think alike. Lantz was clearly in charge of the process, since it was her potluck-famous blackberry cobbler recipe after all. 

A Truly Drool-Worthy Blackberry Cobbler For The Ages

Garner followed her “bonus mom’s” instructions to the letter, even reminding the older woman to add salt to the recipe when Lantz almost forgot it. Sounds like Garner knows the recipe even better than her baking mentor! Despite the near-mishap, the rest of the baking session went off without a hitch. The results speak for themselves. 

Lantz and Garner were so wonderful together, we wish the two really did have a cooking show together. We’d watch that every day, especially if all their goodies come out as wonderfully as this blackberry cobbler did! Not only was the end product so very worth the wait, but the entire video, from start to finish, was an absolute joy to watch. Our personal favorite moment was watching Garner hop up on the kitchen counter to watch Lantz work, making the actress seem so much younger than her 49 years. What an absolute delight this was to watch!

