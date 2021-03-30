Jennifer Garner Ready To Take Ben Affleck Back?

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck getting back together? That’s what one article is reporting. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can set the record straight.

Affleck Desperate To Get Garner Back?

A recent edition of Woman’s Day contains an article entitled “Jen Takes Ben Back?!” In the piece, the magazine claims that Garner and Affleck have been reconciling their differences since their divorce in 2018, and are possibly getting back together. The piece asserts that Affleck is still in love with Garner and has “spent years trying to win her back.”

The article looks back on a quote from Affleck in 2018 where he called his and Garner’s divorce “the biggest regret” of his life. This quote clearly indicates that Affleck wants Garner back, according to the article. The tabloid also looks back on comments from Garner where she says she will be dancing with Affleck at their children’s weddings. According to the publication, all these signs point to an impending reunion.

The Article Takes The Quotes Out Of Context

So, are Garner and Affleck getting back together after nearly five years of separation? It doesn’t seem likely.

Affleck’s 2018 quote from an interview with the New York Times is taken out of context. Although he does say that he regrets the divorce, he makes no assertion that he still wants to be with Garner or has any plans to do so. He follows up the comment by saying that he doesn’t dwell on regrets and strives to move on and do better. Clearly, he isn’t looking to go back.

Garner’s quotes about dancing with Affleck in the future come from an intimate sit-down with Hollywood Reporter. Garner speaks fondly of Affleck in the interview and confirms her ex-husband’s dedication to co-parenting. She confirms that she no longer fears being at odds with Affleck, saying “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now.” The tabloid counts that as evidence Garner is ready to take Affleck back.

Where Are Garner And Affleck Now?

These interviews reveal that the exes are on friendly terms and that they are dedicated to co-parenting, but nothing more. Despite the article’s claim that Affleck’s been fighting to get Garner back since their divorce, he actually has dated since their separation. Garner also dated after their split and clearly hasn’t spent the time hung up, romantically on Affleck.

Additionally, both actors are incredibly busy in their work lives. Jennifer Garner just starred in the Netflix Original Yes Day, and has many more jobs lined up. Affleck is filming a movie with George Clooney, and continues to pursue various projects. The couple is focused on the health and happiness of their family, but that doesn’t spell romance as the article implies. It’s apparent that they are on friendly terms, but are still dedicated to living separate lives.

Tabloids On Affleck And Garner

Woman’s Day has proved an unreliable source on the exes’ love lives. Contrary to the article’s claims that Affleck’s been yearning for Garner, the tabloid ran a story not long ago that he was starving himself over his breakup with Ana de Armas. The tabloid also incorrectly reported that Garner was having a baby with her ex, John Miller. Gossip Cop is skeptical of anything the tabloid is reporting on Affleck and Garner, and would rather defer to the actors themselves.

