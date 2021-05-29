Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids

Is Jennifer Garner refusing to let Jennifer Lopez meet her and Ben Affleck‘s children? That’s what one tabloid is reporting. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Jennifer Garner Will ‘Never Approve’ Of Ben Affleck’s Reunion With Jennifer Lopez?

This week, the National Enquirer reports that “mama bear” Jennifer Garner is at war with “Hustlers hottie” Jennifer Lopez. According to the report, Garner is unconvinced that Lopez will be in Affleck’s life for very long. The tabloid brings up Lopez’s three marriages and Affleck’s “lousy track record with the ladies” as proof that it’s not going to work out.

According to the tabloid’s inside source, “He spent years telling everyone what a disaster that period of his life with J.Lo was, and now he’s gone running back to her like an attention-starved puppy!” The tabloid posits that Affleck “jumped at the chance to reunite with lost love J.Lo” after his split from Ana de Armas.

“Jen finds the whole situation troubling and sad because she knows how vulnerable and lost Ben must be right now. His behavior is seriously off, but what can she do? He’s going through with this no matter what people think, but it will never have her approval,” the insider spills to the magazine. The tabloid insists that Garner wants Affleck to “keep jet-setting J.Lo far away from their kids.”

While Garner has reunited with her ex, John Miller, she is urging Affleck to show some restraint, especially towards their children. “It was fine for him to let them meet Ana, because that was a serious relationship. But J.Lo is a totally different situation, and for now she wants Ben to keep his family life and this attention-seeking circus totally separate,” the source confides.

Jennifer Garner Keeping Jennifer Lopez Away Far Away From Her Kids?

So, does Jennifer Garner really disapprove of Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez? Given what we know, it seems unlikely. It’s painfully obvious that the tabloid is trying to insult Affleck and invent drama where there is none. The magazine surely takes every chance it gets to call Affleck a “fool” or “attention-starved puppy.” Not to mention the whole report seems to make Lopez out as an evil seductress.

Besides, the tabloids have tried this narrative before. When Affleck was dating Ana de Armas, plenty of magazines reported that Garner wanted the actress nowhere near their children. Obviously, the tabloids enjoy painting Garner as an overbearing ex-wife and mother.

While Garner and Affleck were married for thirteen years and share three children together, it seems they’ve been on good terms since their split in 2018. While it’s totally possible that Garner has some complicated feelings towards Affleck and Lopez’s reunion, she and Affleck have been seeing other people for some time now and there’s nothing to suggest she’s angry about reunion. There’s even less evidence to suggest she’s actively trying to keep her children away from Lopez.

Garner and Affleck have been successfully co-parenting for some time now, and Affleck was actually back in California to see his children just this week. It seems entirely possible that Garner and Affleck are happy in their own relationships and care deeply for their children. It’s simply offensive to suggest that Affleck doesn’t have his kids’ best interests in mind.

The Tabloids On Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck

Besides, the tabloids’ changing narratives have made it clear they’re untrustworthy when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s relationships. Earlier this year, the tabloids were abuzz with rumors that Garner and Affleck were getting back together. In March, Woman’s Day claimed that Garner was ready to take Affleck back. Then the National Enquirer alleged that friends of Affleck and Garner were urging them to get back together. And most recently, In Touch reported that Garner could “finally trust” Affleck again. Obviously, the tabloids don’t really have a clue what’s going on in Affleck and Garner’s lives.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Escape Australia?

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Kate Middleton Hiding Baby Bump, Pregnant With Baby #4?

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’