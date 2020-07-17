Jennifer Garner Goes Surfing Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Before we dissect the “wedding” part of the story, let’s clarify if the actress is actually expecting. As Gossip Cop stated, Garner was seen surfing a few days ago with her son, Samuel. From the pictures Gossip Cop discovered that show the Pearl Harbour actress enjoying herself at the beach, she doesn’t appear to look pregnant. In fact, Garner has a flat stomach. From what OK! claimed, the actress was already “sporting a bump” back in May so she would be further along by now if she was expecting. Also, if she was that heavily pregnant, we don't think she would be surfing either. Our guess that OK! took an unflattering picture of the actress to use as “evidence," which isn't surprising.