Jennifer Garner Getting 'Revenge' On Ben Affleck With Bradley Cooper Romance?

Is Jennifer Garner pursuing Bradley Cooper just to get back at her ex Ben Affleck? Since Affleck and Cooper are friends, and it’s been years since Affleck and Garner were married, this story is just nonsense. Gossip Cop has the details.
Heat is claiming Garner took Cooper on “a very public date” so she could get some attention. An anonymous insider told the unreliable outlet “she’s finding it refreshing being the one who’s having fun” after seeing Affleck “cavorting around with his new girlfriend Ana De Armas.” Garner is “fed up feeling like the victim” in the now years-old break-up. The public attention has also allegedly been a boon to the new relationship with Cooper. The alleged source concludes by saying “no one would be surprised if this turns into something more.”
It’s worth noting that this version of Garner, one who thrives off tabloid attention, is at odds with the real Garner. She is a pretty private person by nature, as these photos at the beach are clearly from the paparazzi at a distance who were not invited. She doesn’t share photographs of her children on Instagram and has kept a tight lip on her break-up. Suddenly she loves tabloid attention?
We’ve previously busted the claim that this was anything more than a beach trip between friends. We spoke to a source close to the situation who told us the two are just friends. Gossip Cop even busted a New Idea report that Affleck was furious over the beach trip, which isn’t very far from this Heat story. Cooper and Garner are not dating, it was simply an innocent beach day among longtime friends.
Contrary to this tabloids report, Garner does not hold a grudge against her ex-husband. A source close to Garner said she was “happy that [Affleck] is happy” and “in a good and healthy place.” It’s also worth noting that Cooper helped get Affleck Sober. The tabloid calls this “a revenge romance,” but Affleck is friends with both parties, disproving the story, even if the beach trip was romantic, which it wasn't.
This is simply the most recent tabloid story about rifts between Affleck and Garner. Garner was allegedly angry at Affleck because he spoke fondly of Jennifer Lopez. Garner was angry with Affleck later for dating Ana De Armas. This tabloid even said Affleck bought Armas an island.
These stories are simply made up, for Armas doesn’t own an island and Garner is not upset with Affleck. Nor is Garner dating Cooper, so this tabloid has gotten just about everything wrong that it possibly could.