Jennifer Garner Dating Ex John Miller Again After Dozens Of ‘Expensive Gifts’?

Jennifer Garner and John Miller broke up last year after close to two years of dating. However, one tabloid is claiming the actress and restaurateur are back together, and Miller spared no expense to win her back. Gossip Cop investigates.

Did John Miller Win Jennifer Garner Back With Gifts?

“They’re back on. It started up again a few weeks ago,” an unnamed source spilled to the National Enquirer in late May. Apparently, their rekindling didn’t come cheap for Miller. “John’s been spending extravagantly on Jen, but he doesn’t mind going over the top because he’s determined to keep her and not let her go a second time.” The source doesn’t divulge exactly what Miller has given Garner other than “expensive gifts.” They also mention promises of a vacation to a tropical destination. “He’s breaking the bank so she won’t break his heart — again.”

The outlet goes on to allege that Miller still had contact with Garner even after they broke up last year. “Even when they called it quits, they were still friends. They don’t live far from one another.” The article ends by reiterating that it was the luxurious gifts that sent Garner back into Miller’s arms. 

Can Jennifer Garner Afford Nice Things On Her Own?

The magazine tries to pass off the news of the couple reuniting as if their paper was the one breaking it. In reality, the pair got back together in early May, at the latest. Even with the slow tabloid turnaround time, their reunification was old news. The expensive gifts, however, are most likely untrue. Garner is reportedly worth about $80 million, which is about $60 million more than what the publication says Miller is worth. It goes without saying but Garner can buy her own expensive items. 

Also, Garner doesn’t strike Gossip Cop as a material person, impressed with expensive things. Her style is often affordable and fashion magazines constantly show readers exactly where to get her clothes. The woman even likes to save money by combining dessert and breakfast into a glorious cookie, gosh darn it.

This is not the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about Garner. In April, the rag claimed the actress and ex-husband Ben Affleck were getting back together. Apparently, friends of the former couple couldn’t see them apart and had high hopes that a reunion would bring them back together. Gossip Cop busted the story, pointing out that the power of friendship is unlikely to bring these exes back together.

