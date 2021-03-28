Jennifer Garner ‘Casting Wide Net’ In Search For Husband

Is Jennifer Garner husband-hunting? One story says she’s anxious to find a new husband and is keeping an open mind. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jennifer Ready For Love’

According to OK!, Jennifer Garner was back on the dating market. An insider said, “She’s put the word out to her friends to set her up and has joined apps and gotten some fascinating responses. She really wants a guy to share her live with.”

Garner tried for years to make it work with Ben Affleck, but a source says that she “hasn’t wasted her time crying into her pillow about it.” While she’s focused on motherhood, the insider says, “She wants a partner, and the ideal guy would be self-sufficient, financially stable and fit, with a good sense of humor.”

Jennifer Garner is “casting a wide net” and isn’t limiting herself based on age or distance. She’s out to find a soulmate and believes there’s someone out there for her. The article concludes with a source saying, “She’s made it clear that she won’t give up on love.”

Jennifer Garner Is Okay With Single-Living

You could plug the name of any famous and single actress in for Garner and the story would make just as much sense. This vague story about looking for love keeps things as generic as humanly possible, which makes it a little difficult to disprove. This story came out in February, but Gossip Cop couldn’t properly debunk it until now.

Garner recently spoke to People to promote her new film Yes Day. Garner said quarantine has taught her that she’s sturdier than she thought: “I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”

As for looking for a new man, Jennifer Garner said it wasn’t really on her mind. She said, “I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever… but this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it. I’m good.” This is the exact opposite of the story presented by OK!, so the tabloid story is completely false.

More Bogus Stories

This tabloid specializes in vague dating stories. Just last week, it claimed that Angelina Jolie was begging friends for help finding a new man. It said the exact same thing about Charlize Theron in 2018. This tired trope is clearly a favorite of OK!, so you shouldn’t trust any man-hunting story you find.

As for Jennifer Garner, OK! claimed that she was actually hung up on Ben Affleck until well after the breakup. It also reported that Garner was dating Josh Duhamel, then hastily ran that story back when it was clear the two weren’t seeing each other. This is simply not a legitimate source for news about Jennifer Garner.

