Did Jennifer Garner Get Engaged To Boyfriend John Miller?

By Laura Broman

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller did not get engaged last year, despite what a tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop debunked that claim exactly one year ago. Today, it’s even more clear how phony the story was.

On March 3, 2019, the Globe alleged that Garner had said “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal of marriage. An “insider” supposedly told the tabloid that Miller popped the question spontaneously over breakfast one day. The mysterious “source” also claimed that Ben Affleck was “shattered” to hear about his ex-wife’s engagement and wedding plans.

Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be totally inaccurate. Garner and Miller were both recently divorced at the time, neither particularly interested in jumping into a new marriage just yet. The actress was also photographed around town without any sort of engagement ring. Furthermore, Gossip Cop was assured by multiple sources close to Garner and Affleck that the story was total fiction. Garner did not get engaged last year, and Affleck was not “miserable” about it.

The passing year has only made it more clear how false this story was. To begin with, there has been no news from any reputable news outlet of either an engagement or marriage between Garner and Miller. In fact, E! News – a far more reliable source of celebrity news than the Globe – reported just last week that the two are still not thinking about marriage. “They are happy to see each other when they can,” the outlet reported. “There isn’t a lot of pressure to make it more than it is.”

E! News added that Garner’s focus is on putting her kids first. “That will never change and that’s really what her life is about,” reported the site. “There’s not a lot of time for an intense serious relationship.” The pair have appeared in public together, but never on the red carpet. Clearly, their relationship is in a good place – they both have a “positive impact on each other” – but it doesn’t look like marriage is on the table.

Since their split in 2015, Garner and Affleck have been the target of frequent tabloid gossip about their relationships with others, with each other, and with their kids. In January 2019, for example, Woman’s Day published a phony story claiming that Garner was “celebrating” her divorce by having a baby with Miller. The National Enquirer then alleged in November that Affleck was “ditching” Garner and their three kids on Thanksgiving to go on a vacation in the Caribbean.

On Monday, NW ran a phony story insisting that Affleck was trying to win Garner back by buying a ranch in Oklahoma, near the one owned by her family. That story too, was completely made-up. Gossip Cop debunked all of those claims. Clearly, none of these tabloids have any insight into the actress’s personal life.