Jennifer Garner Angry At Ben Affleck For Speaking Fondly Of Jennifer Lopez?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jennifer Garner angry at Ben Affleck for speaking fondly of his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in an interview? That’s the ridiculous premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Affleck got candid about his alcohol issues and divorce from Garner in an interview with the New York Times last month. The author of the piece later shared tidbits on Twitter that didn’t make the final cut, including some nice things that Affleck had to say about Lopez. “I keep in touch with her periodically and have a lot of respect for her,” the actor said about his ex-fiancée. He also said she “should have been nominated” for an Oscar for her role in Hustlers.

Heat is attempting to create drama out of a few kinds words Affleck had for his ex. According to the magazine, the “warmth” he showed Lopez hasn’t gone down well “with the other Jen in his life.” An alleged source say Garner often feels overshadowed by Lopez, and has “struggled with the fact that she’s the second Jennifer to win Ben’s heart.”

“When they first got together, Jen hated being compared to J.Lo,” adds the supposed insider. “Ben’s really messed things up by talking so passionately about his previous relationship. He really wants to win Jen back, but she feels like he’s never going to change and thinks he can’t contain himself, even when he’s being interviewed about his personal life.” The questionable tipster adds, “Ben had hoped she’d be touched by his comments regretting their divorce, but now it’s all ended up backfiring on him.”

The tabloid’s article is wrong on many levels. A source close to the situation assures us that Garner isn’t upset about her ex-husband complimenting Lopez. Those comments weren’t even printed in his New York Times interview, but shared later on social media. At no point was he “talking so passionately” about his ex-fiancée, despite how the magazine puts it. Affleck simply said they keep in touch, he respects her and believes she got snubbed for an Oscar. Garner hasn’t taken umbrage with any of that.

Additionally, Affleck isn’t trying to win back his ex-wife. Affleck spoke about his relationship with Garner in an interview with People magazine last month. The actor said, “Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.” The exes remain on good terms and successfully co-parent their three children together, but neither one is looking to reconcile. Heat also fails to mention that Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for more than a year.

Affleck and Lopez ended their engagement more than a decade and a half ago, but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from continuing to link them. Last year, Gossip Cop busted an absurd story about Lopez dumping Alex Rodriguez for Affleck. That obviously didn’t happen. Shortly before that, we corrected a similar story about Affleck trying to win Lopez back. This time around, Garner is being dragged into the fold. It’s just more nonsense.