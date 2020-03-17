Jennifer Garner Furious Over Ben Affleck Dating Ana De Armas?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jennifer Garner furious over Ben Affleck’s new romance with Ana de Armas? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to Heat, Garner learned about her ex-husband dating his Deep Water co-star along with the rest of the world when photos of the two in Cuba and Costa Rica emerged last week. One of the main reasons she’s upset, says an unknown source, is because Affleck said in an interview last month that their divorce was “the biggest regret of my life.” She now supposedly feels “used” by her ex and is angry that he spoke candidly about their relationship while secretly dating de Armas.

“Jen feels heartbroken and humiliated,” says the suspicious tipster. “She feels completely used by Ben in order to repair his image and promote his movie [The Way Back]. While he was giving all these interviews, saying how much he regretted hurting her, he was having fun with Ana.” The seemingly phony insider adds, “She just doesn’t think it’s fair that Ben was talking so openly about their relationship when he was with someone.”

Gossip Cop checked in with our own trusted source, who tells us that Garner wasn’t blindsided by Affleck’s new relationship, nor is she upset about him dating again. In that New York Times interview in which the actor opened up about his regrets, he also spoke about “moving forward” with his life. Nothing he stated in that interview is contradicted by him dating someone else. He simply took responsibility for his marriage ending. It should also be noted, Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller for more than year, so she’s also moved on. The actress has been nothing but supportive of her ex-husband amid his addiction issues, and she’s supportive of him finding love as well.

Meanwhile, Heat has a habit of making up stories about the Alias star being upset with her ex based on things he’s said in interviews. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Garner was angry at Affleck for speaking fondly of his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. That wasn’t the case.

Also this month, Gossip Cop called out Star for wrongly alleging that Garner was upset about Affleck discussing their marriage while promoting The Way Back. In reality, Affleck and Garner are one of the most cordial exes in Hollywood. The former spouses respect each other and successfully co-parent their three children together. This ongoing drama is baseless.