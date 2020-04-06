Jennifer Garner Telling Ben Affleck Ana De Armas Is Using Him For His Fame?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Jennifer Garner is not telling Ben Affleck that Ana de Armas is using him for his fame. A bogus claim in a tabloid is claiming she is. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

A recent article by Life & Style claims Garner is “keeping a close eye” on Affleck’s new girlfriend. “While Jen isn’t doubting Ana’s talent as an actress, Ana hasn’t been exactly been trying to keep their relationship a secret,” a supposed source tells the outlet. The publication supports the alleged source’s statement because of photos showing the de Armas and Affleck kissing. “Jen just wants the best for Ben,” the alleged source continued, adding, “and her gut is telling her that Ana is using him to make herself more famous”. The supposed source elaborated that Affleck “wasn’t happy with Jen’s assessment but because they’ve been to hell and back together, he heard her out”.

There is absolutely no truth to this narrative. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual friend of ours and Affleck’s and confirmed the phony report is not true. Garner does not have any issues with de Armas, and even though she has a close relationship with her ex-husband, she is not worried about his relationship with de Armas. Furthermore, de Armas is also a star in her own right, the actress has starred in several films long before dating Affleck, including her Golden Globe-nominated performance in last year’s Knives Out. And of course de Armas will be the next “Bond girl” in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. Her relationship with Affleck had nothing to do with getting these roles, and she clearly doesn’t need to “use” anyone for their fame.

This isn’t the first time the tabloids were wrong about the dynamic between the three stars. Last month, Gossip Cop busted a false claim from Life & Style insisting Garner did not de Armas around her and Affleck’s children. A supposed source told the outlet, “There’s a possibility that if Jen doesn’t give in, Ben will introduce the kids to Ana and ‘accidentally forget’ to mention it”. Gossip Cop corrected the story. We spoke with a spokesperson for Affleck who dismissed the bogus story.

In September 2019, the publication popped up on our radar again for saying Affleck’s “pals” believe Garner was going to take him back. An anonymous source allegedly told the outlet after a year of sobriety, friends were expecting the two reunite. Gossip Cop debunked the story. The article was cynically trying to capitalize off of Affleck’s recovery. It also failed to take into account that Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller for almost two years now. The former spouses are in a good place being co-parents to their children, despite what the magazine tries to portray.