Jennifer Garner Warning Ben Affleck To Keep Ana De Armas Away From Their Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jennifer Garner really warning Ben Affleck to keep his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, away from their kids? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to Life & Style, Affleck recently asked his ex-wife if he could introduce de Armas to their three children, but she balked at the idea. “She doesn’t want to disrupt their daily routine by allowing different women to come into and out of their lives,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “Jen made that clear to Ben after their divorce.”

The unknown insider says Affleck accused his ex of having a double standard because she supposedly introduced boyfriend John Miller to the kids “pretty early on.” It should be noted, there’s no indication that this is true. People magazine recently reported Garner “only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” and “he understands that her kids are her number one priority.” It’s certainly possible that he’s met her kids at some point now that they’ve been dating for more than a year, but it didn’t happen early on in their relationship.

Still, the unidentified tipster adds, “There’s a possibility that if Jen doesn’t give in, Ben will introduce the kids to Ana and ‘accidentally forget’ to mention it.” Despite what this anonymous source says, Gossip Cop ran the story by Affleck’s spokesperson, who dismisses it as nonsense. The actor is in no rush to introduce his new girlfriend to his children. Meanwhile, a source close to de Armas had zero knowledge of the drama described in the magazine.

Unfortunately, the tabloids can’t help but drag Garner into her ex-husband’s new romance. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted Heat for falsely claiming the actress was furious over Affleck dating de Armas. Garner has been nothing but supportive of her ex-husband since their 2015 split, and has been by his side as he’s dealt with recent addiction issues. There’s no reason to believe she’d take issue with him finding happiness in a new relationship, especially since she’s been in her own relationship for more than a year.

Last week, Gossip Cop called out Life & Style’s sister publication, In Touch, for wrongly reporting that Affleck’s friends were warning him that de Armas would “break his heart.” That story was also total nonsense. The actors have looked nothing but comfortable with each other, but to make sure, we check with a source close to Affleck that told us there was no chance his friends were speaking to the tabloid. It was just another false premise Gossip Cop debunked.