Jennifer Aniston's New Man, Prince Charles To Rehab, And More Gossip From This Week

Celebrity relationships come and go, and power couples can fall apart the same day that new ones are formed. We've heard about the collapse of a few long standing relationships and the revival of others. Here's what you may have missed from this week so far.
According to the Globe, Prince Charles' morning drinking has started to get out of hand. The magazine reports that his inner circle is working on an intervention, while Queen Elizabeth herself is planning to get involved in some capacity. Here's the latest in this bit of royal drama.
In Touch says that Travolta is "free after 45 years" of being under the Church of Scientology in its cover story that includes insight into how the star felt "betrayed" by the institution during the final months of his wife, Kelly Preston. Here's what we know about the star and his relationship with the religion.
One gossip site says that Berry's breakup with musician Van Hunt is just the latest in her line of "failed relationships," and she's apparently not taking the split well. The outlet points to one of the star's recent posts as a bitter attempt to "blast" him. We checked in on the actress and her relationship here.
DiCaprio's been occupied filming Netflix's Don't Look Up in Boston, meaning he's been away from his longtime girlfriend for so long that the "separation seems to be taking a toll on their relationship," an insider says. What little time they do spend talking with one another is full of fights and bickering. This is what we learned when we investigated the rumor.
Woman's Day reports that Aniston's newest man in none other than her frequent co-star Jason Sudeikis, who recently separated from Olivia Wilde in a painful split. “Jason and Jennifer have been friends for some time, but this hard breakup of Jason’s has really bonded them," a source explains. Here's what we know about the longtime friends' possible relationship.