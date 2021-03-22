Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Coffee Routine Is A Genius Way To Promote Younger Looking Skin

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you’re anything like me, your morning caffeine fix is an essential part of your AM routine to kick off the day. It appears the same can be said for Jennifer Aniston, who also adds a little special extra ingredient to her morning java.

Recently I was scrolling through Instagram and saw a video post from Aniston. Prepping for her appearance on The Morning Show, the 52-year-old actress was preparing herself a quick shot of espresso using what appears to be a Nespresso Essenza Plus Coffee Machine by Breville. Having a similar model at home, I can attest to just how awesome this machine is. Simply pop in a pod to easily create a delicious shot of espresso in just seconds, which can be enjoyed on its own or mixed into lattes, cappuccinos, and americanos. Plus, the pods are aluminum, which are fully recyclable!

The model Aniston appears to be using is definitely top of the line with features such as 4 cup sizes to choose from, a brew strength selector, hot water nozzle for making teas, and is programmable. Yet there is a variety of Nespresso machines on the market, like this mini model I have, that is perfect for my space-limited countertops. You can even grab bundles that include starter pods and a one-touch Aeroccinno3 milk frother (as spotted in Aniston’s video) to make that perfect coffeehouse drink at home.



While I can’t stress enough how much I love my Nespresso machine, what really caught my eye about Aniston’s post was what she mixed into her espresso shot – a scoop of Vital Proteins Collagen Powder. Aniston has been a huge fan of the brand for years, and in 2020 stepped up as Vital Proteins’ Chief Creative Officer. Jen’s go-to is their unflavored Original Collagen Peptides powder, which she loves to mix in her morning smoothie or coffee. Dairy free and non-GMO, one serving offers 20g of hydrolyzed collagen and Vitamin C which the company claims supports healthy hair, skin, nails, and joints.

If Aniston is living testament to how effective their product is, then I need this in bulk order! Plus, I love the idea of adding it in my morning coffee, tea, juice, or even just water to start my day off right, inside and out. This Jennifer Aniston is really onto something.