Everything Jennifer Aniston Eats In A Day To Keep A Toned Physique After 50

Aniston works just as hard during her workouts as she does to maintain a balanced diet. With the help of her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike, as reported by Women's Health, Jen will work out anywhere between three and seven days a week, with some workouts lasting as long as an hour and a half per session. The focus changes based on her scheduled - upcoming movies, special events, etc. - as well as providing a wide variety of training styles to constantly challenge her body.

According to Azubuike, "We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands—we’re big on resistance bands." Aniston told InStyle boxing quickly became a favorite of hers, as it forced her to stay mentally present rather than being able to drift out, say during a long cycling sess. It became another mainstay in her routine, as previously yoga was her go-to. It appears that as she gets older, Aniston is finding new ways to stay active and balanced in her workouts.

Another fav Azubuike pointed out was Jen's love of ab work (and it shows!), in particular variations on planks. "She can hold a two- or three-minute plank rather easily," her trainer told Women's Health. She also mixes in side planks as well as planks with shoulder taps.