What Happened To Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Baby Bump’ Courtesy Of Brad Pitt?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Jennifer Aniston was never pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby. A ridiculous tabloid article last year claimed she was, but Gossip Cop busted this absurd story at the time. Now, 365 days later, it’s obvious to see it was a fabricated tale.

On March 21, 2019, New Idea reported that while she was filming the Netflix movie, Murder Mystery, Aniston was pregnant, possibly with Pitt’s child. The tabloid included photos of Aniston filming re-shoots of the film with the headline, “Do these photos prove Jennifer Aniston is PREGNANT?” The photos showed the actress with her hand over her stomach in a possibly maternal way. The outlet alleged Aniston “was having what can only be described as a ‘Meghan Markle moment,’” because she was “resting her hand on her slightly protruding belly”.

The outlet insisted that because the actress appeared to be holding her stomach, fans were “in a frenzy as they speculated whether the star could be pregnant.” Aniston, according to the publication, got pregnant while on a honeymoon with Pitt to Paris. Another story Gossip Cop busted in the magazine a week earlier. Aniston’s rep affirmed that no such trip took place and said news of a pregnancy was “nonsense.” The entire running narrative was completely bogus.

This isn’t the only time New Idea has invented a preposterous story regarding the ex-spouses. In October 2019, Gossip Cop debunked a story that Aniston had a secret daughter with Pitt. The misleading story came from a photo Aniston shared on her Instagram feed of the actress holding a baby. The baby in question was, in fact, the young actress who played her television daughter on Friends.

New Idea also insisted that Pitt and Aniston secretly tied the knot in December 2019. The tabloid claimed that a Christmas party thrown by Aniston was actually a ruse for a secret wedding. A supposed “source” alleged that, “Brad’s attendance at the party had tongues wagging that history could be repeating itself, and having her friends gather together could be the perfect moment to make her and Brad’s reunion official.” Pitt was at the party, but obviously there wasn’t a wedding. Gossip Cop also shot this story down and spokespeople for both Aniston and Pitt confirmed that the former spouses have no intentions of rekindling a romance.

Even earlier this year, the tabloid was still making up ridiculous stories about the two stars. In January, New Idea purported Pitt and Aniston were adopting a child from a Mexican orphanage. According to that article, the two secretly met up in Tijuana over New Year’s and, according to a dubious source, “If they do wind up officially getting back together and adopting a baby, this would be the perfect place for them to adopt from.” Like all the others, this story was complete nonsense. Once again, Gossip Cop debunked the report after checking with reps from both actors. Unsurprisingly, there was no mention of the outlet’s previous claim that Aniston was pregnant last spring.