Jennifer Aniston Writing A Tell-All Memoir About Her Love Life?

Is Jennifer Aniston writing a tell-all while under quarantine? A new report says she is. Gossip Cop investigates.
The Morning Show star graces the cover of Us Weekly this week with the headline “Finally, In Her Own Words.” Inside, the magazine reports that the actress has spent much of her downtime in quarantine crafting the memoir. An insider tells the outlet that Aniston, “has been writing a ton,” and “won’t hold anything back when she writes her book.”
The source continues, “It’ll cover everything she’s been through, from her rise to the top of the A-list to the lessons she’s learned along the way.” A second source adds, “Jen’s dabbled in personal writing in the past, but now the timing’s right for her to do it her own way.” Will it include all the subjects fans of the Friends star hope for? The sources say yes.
“There’s no way she could write candidly without recounting the highs and lows of her romances,” one tipster explains. Those romances, the insider explains, include Tate Donovan, Vince Vaughn, Justin Theroux, and of course, most importantly, Brad Pitt. That includes their recent reunion. “Jen’s very clear that she harbors no ill will toward Brad for what happened,” the source claims, referring to Pitt’s affair with Angelina Jolie that broke up their marriage 15 years ago.
The second so-called “source” says not to hold your breath though, as it could be a long wait for fans. “Her team’s been putting pressure on her for ages to start the process, but Jen hasn’t really shown anybody what she’s done,” adding Aniston is following a similar timeline as Demi Moore, whose memoir came out last year after a decade of work. “Demi’s book took 10 years for her write, and Jen’s probably going to be just as long a process. She’s been keeping journals throughout her adult life — and it’s just a matter of her and her rep deciding when the time’s rights."
Well, Gossip Cop can give fans of Jennifer Aniston another reason not to hold their collective breath waiting for this book: It’s not actually happening. Aniston is not writing a memoir and her “team” is not begging her to do so. In fact, the very opposite is happening. We reached out to Aniston’s rep, who responded in no uncertain terms, that the article is a complete fabrication, telling us,
She is NOT writing a memoir and has no plans to do so in the future.
In fact, Us Weekly also asked her team for a comment before publishing this phony report and did not included the strong denial it sent over. Aniston’s official spokesperson told Gossip Cop that her team’s response was very clear,
they made this up and purposefully did not include our denial.
It’s worth noting that Gossip Cop has repeatedly debunked this very same claim multiple times in the past by various tabloids. Just a month and a half ago, we busted Us Weekly’s sister publication OK! for purporting that Jennifer Aniston was preparing for a “tell-all” interview. As we reported then, her rep told us the same thing then as now, Aniston “has never planned, nor does she currently have plans for a memoir.”
That article came almost one year to the day after another publication owned by the same company, In Touch, falsely reported that she was planning a tell-all interview with “someone like Oprah Winfrey.” She wasn’t planning it in 2019 either. Nor was she planning it in 2018 when another sister outlet of the same publications, RadarOnline, alleged that she was writing a “sensational autobiography.” Gossip Cop debunked all these stories at the time and for the time being, nothing has changed. We expect this won’t be the last time we have to do this, as it seems to be one of the tabloids’ favorite things to incorrectly report on.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.