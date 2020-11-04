Jennifer Aniston Worried About Matthew Perry's Upcoming 'Tell-All' Memoir?

Jennifer Aniston's Secret Affairs Will Be Exposed?

“She’s worried Matthew will reveal how flirty she was with him on set, even while she was married to Brad Pitt. Jen also managed to keep rumors of an affair with Matt Le Blanc out of the media, but a book might bring that all up,” the source claims. Gossip Cop would like to note that it's a bit far-fetched to believe Aniston had an affair with Le Blanc and flirted with Perry on set while she was a married woman. Yet, the tabloid further divulges Courteney Cox has reasons to fear Perry’s tell-all book.