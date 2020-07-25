Jennifer Aniston Working Too Hard, Has Friends Worried?

From the outset, this story seems fishy. Aniston has starred in multiple projects every year even before she did Friends or even Leprechaun. Actors act, so there’s no reason why working on The Morning Show concurrently with other projects would be anything new. In any other year this would be enough for Gossip Cop to debunk this story, but 2020 is no ordinary year. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted pretty much every single project in Hollywood. We spoke to Aniston's official spokesperson, who told us this story was not true, saying