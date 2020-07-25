Jennifer Aniston Working Too Hard, Has Friends Worried?

Is Jennifer Aniston burning the candle at both ends? One tabloid claims her friends are worried about just how much she’s working. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
OK! Magazine has published a story claiming that Aniston is simply working too hard. “She’s looking at 18-hour work days, juggling the second season of The Morning Show with the Friends reunion,” a so-called “source" told the magazine. The tabloid is trying to make this work seem unbearable for Aniston. The anonymous source added, “everyone admires her work ethic, but not if it’s at the expense of her health and sanity.” The tabloid then adds, rather belittlingly, “get some R&R, Jen!”
From the outset, this story seems fishy. Aniston has starred in multiple projects every year even before she did Friends or even Leprechaun. Actors act, so there’s no reason why working on The Morning Show concurrently with other projects would be anything new. In any other year this would be enough for Gossip Cop to debunk this story, but 2020 is no ordinary year. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted pretty much every single project in Hollywood. We spoke to Aniston's official spokesperson, who told us this story was not true, saying
Working on what? Jennifer, like everyone else, is looking forward to getting back to work when it is safe to do so.
Once the pandemic ends, and it is helpful to remind ourselves that it someday will be behind us, Aniston will have a full plate. Though the timeline of the Friends reboot is up in the air, Aniston is connected to a film entitled The Fixer, as well as a second season of The Morning Show. She’s among Hollywood’s most in-demand stars of the last half-century, so obviously she has multiple projects in the future.
It’s interesting that this tabloid, or their so-called "source," would name drop The Morning Show specifically as one of Aniston’s upcoming projects. This tabloid claimed Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon were feuding because of the program. We debunked that story, just one of many stories from this tabloid Gossip Cop has busted.
There was the tell-all interview Aniston was working on; that never happened. There was the time it said Aniston was going to a psychic to see if she and Brad Pitt should be together, also false. That psychic story came not even a month after the tabloid said Pitt had proposed to Aniston, also, say it with us, not true. Pitt and Aniston are not dating, and Aniston isn't working too hard because she can't work at all right now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.