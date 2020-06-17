Jennifer Aniston Warning Meghan Markle To Stay Away From Brad Pitt?

This is hardly the first time New Idea has tried to push either narrative. In January, for example, the tabloid insisted that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage. According to an unnamed insider, the “couple” had secretly visited a Tijuana orphanage while they were both vacationing in Mexico over the holidays. The main problem with that theory was that, while they were indeed both in Mexico, they were on opposite sides of the country. And, of course, there are all those times their reps had told Gossip Cop that they haven’t reunited.