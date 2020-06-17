Jennifer Aniston Warning Meghan Markle To Stay Away From Brad Pitt?

Has Jennifer Aniston really warned Meghan Markle to stay away from Brad Pitt? One ridiculous tabloid article this week says she has. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
In the greatest crossover event since Infinity War, New Idea is bringing together two entirely bogus narratives to create one ludicrous story: the Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reunion saga and Evil Meghan Markle. The tabloid writes that Markle has been trying to get close to Pitt for years. “At the time Brad was divorcing Jennifer Aniston,” a so-called source says, “Meghan outwardly confessed she’d like to be the next Mrs. Pitt.” Now returned from England, the tabloid contends that the Duchess of Sussex “expects her new-found status to open doors with stars such as Brad.”
But Jennifer Aniston, who “recently rekindled her relationship with Brad,” according to the tabloid, won’t hear of it. “Jen has kept up with the whole saga about Meg marrying into the royal family and promising them everything, only to abandon them,” the source says, adding that “she’s heard how Meghan had designs on her husband” so she’s “suspicious” of Markle’s motives. The spiteful tipster finishes by saying that Aniston and her fellow actress friends “worked their asses off to achieve success, and “they’ll be damned if this woman comes in” expecting to get starring roles, “just because she married Harry.” Aniston allegedly told Brad Pitt “in no uncertain terms” that she doesn’t support him working with Meghan Markle.
As Gossip Cop mentioned already, there are two false narratives at work together here. We’ll start with the more obvious one: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not rekindled anything whatsoever. They are on platonic good terms. The blunt confidence with which the tabloid writes of their nonexistent relationship is honestly a little off-putting — like, do they actually believe it to be true? Because the ex-spouses, their spokespeople, and media outlets with trustworthy sources have confirmed that they’re just friends and haven’t been an item since they split 15 years ago.
And then there’s Meghan Markle. This story is already clearly false, so rather than take each phony detail about Markle point by point, we’re just going to focus on one insulting assumption. The idea that Markle expects to just waltz back into Hollywood and take all the starring roles from Aniston, who, unlike Markle, “worked her ass off” to be a successful actress.
Jennifer Aniston was rocketed into fame at the age of 25 when she was cast in Friends, a show that secured her a lifetime of film roles, endorsement deals, and endless social goodwill. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has spoken about the struggle to find roles as a biracial woman in Hollywood. “I wasn’t black enough for the black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones,” she wrote in 2016. We love Jennifer Aniston, don’t get us wrong. But to suggest that she struggled to make it but Markle didn’t is just plain wrong. And it’s equally insulting to put those words into Aniston’s mouth.
This is hardly the first time New Idea has tried to push either narrative. In January, for example, the tabloid insisted that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage. According to an unnamed insider, the “couple” had secretly visited a Tijuana orphanage while they were both vacationing in Mexico over the holidays. The main problem with that theory was that, while they were indeed both in Mexico, they were on opposite sides of the country. And, of course, there are all those times their reps had told Gossip Cop that they haven’t reunited.
Later that month, the outlet ran a story about Meghan Markle meeting with Tom Cruise to plot her “Hollywood comeback.” That article argued that Markle sought out Cruise to help her “raise her profile in the upper echelons” of showbiz, alongside a photo of the two of them walking together that was clearly photoshopped. The original images of Cruise and Markle had been taken two years apart — they likely haven’t even met.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.