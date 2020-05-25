Jennifer Aniston Wants Brad Pitt To Quit Playing Games?

Does Jennifer Aniston really want Brad Pitt to “quit playing games” with her and Alia Shawkat? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week in yet another ridiculous article. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the National Enquirer, which appears to be seriously running low on ideas, Aniston is tired of the “mixed messages” her ex-husband is sending her. Unnamed “sources” close to the ex-spouses say that Pitt has been “messing with her head” by continuously flirting with her while developing a relationship with Shawkat. “He acts like nothing’s going on, asking Jen how things are, being all flirty,” claims a shady source close to Aniston, but “everyone” knows Shawkat “has been staying over at his place and hanging with him nonstop.”
Predictably, the tabloid mentions Pitt and Aniston’s brief encounter at the SAG Awards in January, when they exchanged congratulations over winning their respective categories. Pitt had also attended Aniston’s Christmas party a month earlier. “Jen hoped this was a sign of betting things to come, that maybe they would even get back together,” the tipster finishes. “She’s even told him she has no intention of maintaining a friendship, let alone a romance, if he continues to play games!”
As usual, this tabloid is attempting to write a story that’s impossible to disprove: even if Aniston publicly states that she has no romantic interest in Pitt, the tabloid can just claim she’s putting on a good face for the media. But still, this story is nonsense, as is every other bogus claim like it that Gossip Cop has busted. While it is unclear what the nature of Pitt and Shawkat’s relationship is, one thing we know for sure is that there’s nothing more than friendship between the Ad Astra star and Aniston.
Not only have spokespeople for both Pitt and Aniston denied that they have intentions to rekindle a romance, but outlets such as People, whose sources are much more trustworthy than those of the Enquirer, have reported over and over again that they’re just friends. Yes, Pitt attended her Christmas party, but that’s just because they are “keeping it friendly,” as a source close to them explained. As for the SAG Awards moment, Aniston dismissed the reunion rumors as “hysterical” while Pitt simply described his ex as a “good friend.”
After Aniston’s divorce from Justin Theroux back in 2018, another source told People that it was highly unlikely she’d get back together with Pitt. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together,” the source said. “It is such ancient history.”
This is of course not the first time the famously unreliable tabloid has been caught out printing lies about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Last month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for a ridiculous claim that Aniston was “rebounding” from Pitt with another ex, John Mayer. It seems if one ex is good, two is even better for the outlet. Aniston is not dating either.
In February, during the peak of the SAG Awards reunion rumors, it tried to claim that Aniston wanted to have Pitt’s baby via IVF. It seems like the tabloid is trying to throw anything it can at the wall in the hope that something sticks, but so far no luck. They aren't getting married, they aren't having a baby together, and no, they are not dating.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.