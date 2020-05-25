Jennifer Aniston Wants Brad Pitt To Quit Playing Games?

As usual, this tabloid is attempting to write a story that’s impossible to disprove: even if Aniston publicly states that she has no romantic interest in Pitt, the tabloid can just claim she’s putting on a good face for the media. But still, this story is nonsense, as is every other bogus claim like it that Gossip Cop has busted. While it is unclear what the nature of Pitt and Shawkat’s relationship is, one thing we know for sure is that there’s nothing more than friendship between the Ad Astra star and Aniston.