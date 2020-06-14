Jennifer Aniston Turning To A Psychic To See If She's Destined To Be With Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston is not turning to psychics for advice about Brad Pitt, despite one ridiculous tabloid claim. The story is pure nonsense. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
The latest issue of OK! is reporting that the Morning Show actress has lately been seeking out mystical experts for life advice, particularly when it comes to her first ex-husband. An unnamed “source” claims that Aniston recently “turned to a spiritual healer and enrolled in a medium-led oracle master class,” whatever that means, in order to “reconnect with herself.” “Ever since Jen reconnected with her ex Brad [Pitt], she’s been wrestling with whether she should give him a second chance,” the shady tipster says.
Given their “rocky past,” the tabloid goes on, Aniston has supposedly sought the help of “psychic” experts to help her figure out this second chance with Pitt. “Jen’s been told that there’s a high chance she and Brad could work together as a couple,” the source continues. “It’s all about going with the flow, letting the positive energy work its magic and trusting that fate will ultimately work in her favor – with or without Brad.”
Far be it from Gossip Cop to question the wisdom Aniston’s supposed oracle master class medium teacher, but what exactly are these experts supposed to be doing for her? The source claims to know all about Aniston’s spiritual journey, but never offers any insights into what “guidance” she’s getting. You can’t just repeat the phrase “spiritual healing” over and over and expect us to understand what that’s supposed to mean, or believe that it’s happening.
Notably, Aniston’s rep told the tabloid, on the record, that the story isn’t true. The idea that Pitt and Aniston have “reconnected,” which has been perpetuated since they split fifteen years ago, has been especially popular over the past year or so as they’ve been spotted interacting several times: he attended her 50th birthday party in early 2019, and then her holiday party that winter, and then of course there was that moment at the SAG Awards when they exchanged a brief hug to congratulate one another on their wins.
But as the two actors’ reps and multiple reputable outlets explained each time, there’s nothing but friendship between the exes. After that particularly exciting moment at the SAG Awards, People reported that Pitt and Aniston “want nothing but happiness for each other.” Aniston, the outlet’s source said, “is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”
What’s especially odd about this article is that in previous articles OK! has insisted that Pitt and Aniston aren’t just dating again—they’re getting serious. Last August, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming that Pitt and Aniston had been dating for months. “They’re throwing themselves into this wholeheartedly, no second thoughts,” another shady source said. Reps for both actors, on the other hand, denied the rumor on the record.
This January, the tabloid continued the narrative by claiming the “couple” had taken things a step further with Pitt introducing Aniston to his kids. “It was a big moment for them,” the tabloid said. “The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to finally see her in person.” Once again, Aniston’s rep denied the claim. Evidently, the tabloid has no actual evidence for any of its claims about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship, or lack thereof.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.