Jennifer Aniston To Be Godmother To Katy Perry's Baby?

Has Jennifer Aniston agreed to be the godmother for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby? That’s what one tabloid reports. Gossip Cop came across some information that shed some light on the situation.
New Idea’s latest issue reports that The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston will have a brand new godchild to take “under her wing” after Katy Perry gives birth this summer. The outlet claims Aniston, who is godmother to her longtime friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s daughter, 16-year-old Coco Arquette, was asked to do the honors by both Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom.
A highly dubious, and possibly totally made up, “insider” tells the tabloid Aniston “is pretty [excited] about it as well and cried when they asked her.” Aniston has been spending “a lot of time” with the “Fireworks” singer during lockdown, the tabloid insists. This detail is seemingly added to help hold the story’s premise together, but a recent interview Perry gave causes the narrative to fall apart at the seams.
First of all, just because Aniston is already a godmother to another friend’s kid doesn't mean she’ll take on the role again. Secondly, Katy Perry has gone on the record herself to dismiss the rumors. The pop star videoed in for an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O radio show and fielded a question from the hosts about rumors of Aniston being her daughter’s godmother.
“[Aniston] texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends,” Perry revealed. “And we were like, ‘Wow, this is a wild rumor.’ I mean, God knows with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from.” Perry also called the rumors “a product of the media and the internet,” and joked, “You should definitely believe everything that you read.”
Tabloids have been salivating over Katy Perry’s pregnancy for months now. Gossip Cop noticed how often these types of stories popped up about the pop singer and compiled them together in an article of their own. Perry’s pregnancy isn’t the only topic tabloids love to write about. Bloom and Perry’s relationship is often considered fair game for these shady publications.
Perhaps that’s why OK! falsely reported that Perry had called off her wedding to Bloom. This was clearly incorrect, Gossip Cop discovered. Though these supermarket gossip rags continue to sling dirt around, Gossip Cop will always be there to sift through and find the truth. We don’t mind getting a little dirty if it proves once and for all how utterly untrustworthy these tabloids are.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.