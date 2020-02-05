Jennifer Aniston Demanding $20 Million For Third ‘Horrible Bosses’ Movie?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Aniston is demanding $20 million to sign on for a third Horrible Bosses movie? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can set the record straight.

According to the National Enquirer, Aniston is being approached for another sequel in the comedy franchise, but she only wants to play “serious roles” following the success of her drama series The Morning Show. The outlet claims Horrible Bosses co-star’s Jason Bateman and Charlie Day are begging her to return for another movie in the series, but she’ll only do so for a huge paycheck. “Getting Jen onboard is key because there really isn’t a movie without her,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. “The trouble is, Jen has mixed feelings about the Horrible Bosses franchise. She’s done giving discounts for sequels that may or may not work at the box office.”

In addition to the tabloid’s story being made up, there are several issues here. For starters, it was announced in October that Aniston is returning for a sequel to her Netflix comedy Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. The idea the actress is done doing comedies is wrong – and the idea she’s done doing comedy sequels is equally wrong.

It’s also worth noting, following the release of Horrible Bosses 2 – which didn’t do well at the box office – Bateman admitted the sequel was unnecessary. The actor said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that they didn’t intend to make a bad movie, but the cast’s main motivation for returning was “a paycheck.” Considering that the follow-up was a dud at the box office, and Bateman himself acknowledged that the first movie didn’t need a sequel, it seems highly unlikely he’s trying to recruit Aniston for a third one.

Additionally, the magazine’s article is based on the word of an unknown “insider,” but Aniston’s own spokesperson is going on the record to refute it. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms the story is fabricated. Aniston’s spokesperson, who also knows more about her career plans than any tabloid, has no knowledge of a Horrible Bosses 3 being the works.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer has made up a story about the actress’s career. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for wrongly reporting that Aniston would be appearing on Days of Our Lives. That didn’t happen. Back in 2017, the magazine insisted Aniston would be starring in a big-screen musical. She didn’t. The tabloid’s latest article involving Horrible Bosses and salary demands is more fiction.