Jennifer Aniston Thinks Meghan Markle Wants To Date Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston warn Meghan Markle to keep her hands off Brad Pitt? That’s the story one tabloid cooked up this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on this wild story.

Jennifer Aniston Told Meghan Markle ‘Stay Away From Brad’?

One year ago, New Idea reported Meghan Markle had her sights set on Brad Pitt. An inside source told the outlet, “At the time [when] Brad was divorcing Jennifer Aniston and even though Angelina Jolie was on the scene, Meghan outwardly confessed she’d like to be the next Mrs. Pitt.” While Markle wasn’t a household name at the time, the tabloid figured her new royal status meant she finally had a chance with Pitt. But she wouldn’t be without competition. According to the tabloid, Jennifer Aniston had “recently rekindled her relationship with Brad.”

An insider source spilled to the outlet, “Jen has kept up with the whole saga about Meg marrying into the royal family and promising them everything, only to abandon them,” adding, “she’s heard how Meghan had designs on her husband,” so she was “suspicious” of the actress-turned duchess. The source went on, insisting Aniston and her other actress friends had “worked their asses off to achieve success,” and “they’ll be damned if this woman comes in,” expecting to be handed starring roles, “just because she married Harry.”

Meghan Markle Planning To Take Hollywood By Storm?

So, is it true Aniston has been keeping Pitt away from Markle since her return to California? We’ll give this one points for creativity, but there’s simply no truth to it. This report took two of the tabloids’ most beloved fictions and meshed them into one shocking story. As we’ve explained too many times to count, Aniston and Pitt are not together. While the exes remain friends, there’s nothing to suggest they have rekindled their romance since separating 15 years ago.

Furthermore, there aren’t many people the tabloids love to hate as much as Meghan Markle. Despite having very little genuine reason to dislike the Duchess of Sussex, the tabloids never fail to invent a new reason every week. While Markle’s royal cameo in the classic Brad and Jen reunion story is an interesting twist, that doesn’t make it true. Not only is there no evidence to suggest Markle and Pitt even know each other, but there’s also nothing indicating Markle is trying to break back into acting. We’ve debunked that story on multiple occasions as well.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

While this report was a wild ride, New Idea is no stranger to outlandish stories about Pitt and Aniston. Not long ago, the tabloid reported Pitt and Aniston were secretly getting remarried in the same French church Pitt married Angelina Jolie. Then the magazine alleged they were planning to adopt a baby from Mexico together. The outlet even claimed Pitt and Aniston were spotted on a “secret island getaway.” Since none of these stories amounted to anything, it’s safe to say New Idea has no issue lying about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

