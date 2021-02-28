Jennifer Aniston Surrounding Herself With Psychics and Astrologers?

Jennifer Aniston been hanging out with psychics and mediums a lot lately, a new report says. Gossip Cop is taking a closer look at the story. Here’s what we know.

Jennifer Aniston’s Journey To Higher Learning

According to OK!, Jennifer Aniston has become more invested in her spiritual side lately and is taking things to a whole new plane. The outlet writes that the actress “has surrounded herself with psychics and has been doing Goddess Circles with the same group of friends for the past 30 years, but now she’s taking courses to learn to heal herself and her guru.” An insider adds that her longtime best friend, Courteney Cox, has been a big influence.

“Jen’s learned a lot from Courteney, who’s had a long-term interest in mediums, astrologists, and horoscopes, and she’s trying to fuse it all together into her own brand of spirituality,” says the source. The tipster further reveals that since the actress split from Justin Theroux, she’s “had a lot of time alone, which has only deepened her questions about the universe and how she can make the most of her life.” The source concludes that Aniston is “determined to find the answers,” but what answers are the actress exactly looking for?

Gossip Cop Has Heard This Story Before

Gossip Cop, however, isn’t buying this phony report. From our perspective, it looks like the tabloid is just putting together a bunch of nonsense and trying to sell a story and we can prove it. The “spiritual” narrative has been used before in regards to the Friends actress.

In 2020, Gossip Cop busted a similar report from the same publication. At the time, the magazine had claimed that the actress was turning herself into a psychic to see if she was destined to be with Brad Pitt. Life & Style, an affiliate of the tabloid, had alleged Jennifer Aniston was using a medium to contact her late mother.

The Tabloids Don’t Have A Clue About Jennifer’s Life

Simply put, OK! is just recycling a played-out account about the actress. When the tabloid isn’t busy making up silly stories about Jennifer Aniston’s spirituality, it’s preoccupied with concocting other ridiculous tales about her. Seven months ago, the magazine alleged that Aniston was worried that she was working too hard. Before that, the outlet had asserted that Brad Pitt had proposed to Aniston. There was also the time the publication claimed that Aniston was doing a tell-all interview.

Gossip Cop busted each of the bogus accounts and clarified that the tabloid doesn’t have any insight on the actress.