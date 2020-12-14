Jennifer Aniston Still 'Stuck' On Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux maintained a friendly relationship following their divorce. Last year, a tabloid alleged Aniston hadn't moved on from the marriage, which is why the actress remained single. Gossip Cop did investigate the report when it came out. Today, we’re revisiting the story.
Last December, OK! claimed Jennifer Aniston was stuck on Justin Theroux. According to a source, Aniston casually dated “several guys, but nothing's really clicked for her, and she doesn't want to rush into anything." The insider continued, the reason why was because the actress was still "hopelessly stuck" on Theroux, whom she split from in 2017.
The tabloid did note how great Aniston and Theroux got along following their separation. For those who may not remember, the actor attended his former wife’s ‘Friendsgiving’ last Thanksgiving. But, the source alleged the two got “super flirty” at her party and Theroux made a point of complimenting the actress’s hair and outfit. However, the unnamed informant's purported friends of the actress were worried about her relationship with her former husband did more harm than good. The source added:
It was hampering her from seeing other guys. What doesn't help is how Justin really dangles the carrot when they hang out, which could be why Jen can't seem to move on. There's a big part of Jen that would love to reunite with Justin. But here friends are worried that she's putting all her eggs in one basket - and is going to wind up disappointed all over again.
Despite what the tabloid implied, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t, and isn’t, stuck on Justin Theroux. We reached out to a source close to the situation at the time and were told the story was nonsense. It’s no secret that Aniston and Theroux remain on good terms, which many may question or find hard to believe. It’s demeaning to assume Aniston hasn’t dated because she is still harboring feelings for her former spouse.
Additionally, OK! has concocted several incorrect narratives about Jennifer Aniston and her love life. Months ago, the tabloid purported Brad Pitt was going on a secret trip to Mexico with Aniston. Two years ago, the publication alleged Aniston dumped Theroux for Pitt. The tabloid is constantly claiming the Friends actress reconnected with one of her former exes. Regardless, Gossip Cop busted these incorrect narratives and will continue to do so.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
