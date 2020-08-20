Jennifer Aniston Still Pitching Movie Ideas To Brad Pitt?

The Tabloids Continue To Get It Wrong About Brad And Jennifer

Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Pitt who confirmed the report wasn’t true. Additionally, we had already corrected the notion that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were working together at the time. A year before this story came out, Heat Magazine claimed Pitt and Aniston were starring in a romantic comedy together. Gossip Cop dismissed the rumor when the story came out after speaking to a rep for Aniston who told us it wasn’t true. And while they are actually planning to work together for the first in many years, joining a group of A-listed in a table read of the 80s classic Fast Times At Ridgemont High, which was an adaption from a book itself, Pitt and Aniston weren't working together last year.