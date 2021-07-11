Jennifer Aniston Still Hung Up On Brad Pitt After Reunion Last Year?

Last year, rumors spread when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt appeared friendly at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read. Now, one tabloid is reporting the pair are not only closer than ever, but Aniston wants to rekindle the relationship to Pitt’s chagrin. Gossip Cop investigates.

Stuck On Pitt?

According to the National Enquirer, Aniston can’t move on from Pitt.“Brad loves Jen like a sister at this point, but the physical connection just isn’t there anymore — at least not beyond the occasional booty call. He now regrets that because it messed with Jen’s head,” the insider said.

The outlet is claiming the recent reunion of another famous couple is giving Aniston false hope. “In Jen’s mind they’re still destined to be together! She thinks if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can have a second act, then so can she and Brad! She just has to be patient,” the source said.

Aniston Can’t Seem To Pivot

However, the tabloid says Pitt’s wandering eye is looking at younger singers and models like Nicole Poturalski and Lykke Li. “Brad’s eyeing up hipsters and artists and has zero interest in a reunion with his 50-something ex. It’s heartbreaking for Jen, but in Brad’s opinion, she really needs to let go,” the source spilled.

“For Jen, Brad’s always been the one that got away. The thought he doesn’t want her now is beyond comprehension,” the insider concluded, noting the actress is having a hard time letting go of her ex. “She doesn’t want to date anyone else because no one compares to Brad, no matter what she says in public. Brad’s tried to let her down easy, but he’s going to have to switch to harsher tactics if she doesn’t get the hint soon.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

If Gossip Cop has covered this story once, we’ve covered it a hundred times. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not been together since 2005 — when they divorced. The two are lucky enough to be on good terms with their exes but there is no proof that this story is true. Remember, anonymous sources don’t count.

This story came about because Aniston was recently asked by Howard Stern on his show about her current relationship with Pitt. “Brad and I are buddies,” she said. “We’re friends.” Though its expected for the tabloids to twist words but to create an entire false narrative out of nothing is a bit much.

Can’t Make Up Their Mind

The Enquirer goes back and forth all the time about whether the pair are on the outs or not. In 2020, Pitt’s mother was reportedly pushing the former couple together again. Six months later, Aniston was apparently done with Pitt after allegedly seeing him with Nicole Poturalski. A month ago, the two were apparently hosting parties together. Gossip Cop deemed these stories false and will continue to debunk any more bogus reports.

