Jennifer Aniston Still Heartbroken Over Brad Pitt According To New Report

This Is Ancient History

Tabloids will never move on from Aniston and Pitt even if both of them have. The two are on amicable terms, as seen at the SAG awards last year and the aforementioned Fast TImes reunion, but that doesn’t mean they’re about “to give this another full-blown shot.” Being friendly with an ex is not the same as getting back together. This entire story comes from a single source who really should not be trusted, as it seems they know too much.