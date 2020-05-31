Jennifer Aniston Spying On Justin Theroux?

Has Jennifer Aniston been spying on her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, out of jealousy? One tabloid is saying so this week. Gossip Cop has investigated the claim and can set the record straight.
According to the National Enquirer, “busybody” Aniston and “cagey” Theroux are playing “cat-and-mouse games” with each other. The notoriously unreliable tabloid claims that Aniston is “doing everything she can” to get “details” about his dating life. “Justin has been dating a long string of ladies, and Jen has been trying to find out what she can about ALL of them!” The suspicious tipster says.
The article even goes so far as to say that Aniston has been “getting cozy” with her first ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in an attempt to make Theroux jealous, though Pitt allegedly “quickly snuffed out all hopes of a rekindled relationship.” The insider finishes, “Jen was enjoying it because she figured it was making Justin squirm seeing her with her ex-husband, but it died out pretty quickly, and it damaged her ego.”
Only in the pages of the Enquirer will you find a story so deeply steeped in fantastical delusions. As Gossip Cop has stated many times, Aniston and Pitt have never been romantically linked since they split as husband and wife fifteen years ago. They’ve had friendly run-ins over the past couple years, like when he went to her Christmas party or when they congratulated each other on their wins at the SAG Awards, but there’s really, seriously, actually just friends. Aniston and Theroux have an equally amicable post-marriage friendship, with Theroux attending her Thanksgiving party this past year.
Still, just to be sure, Gossip Cop reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson for comment on the situation. We were told the claims in the story were “ridiculous” and “fabrications.” Aniston is not spying on Theroux, nor is she attempting to make him jealous.
The National Enquirer is particularly fond of making up stories about Jennifer Aniston and her exes – including ones that are in direct contradiction with each other. In January, the publication “reported” that Pitt and Aniston were “starting over” together after Pitt offered her a heartfelt apology for how their marriage had ended. Of course, Gossip Cop pointed out, the exes had actually been on good terms for a song time, with Pitt having attended her 50th birthday party in 2019. Aniston’s spokesperson also confirmed, once again, that she and Pitt had not rekindled their romance.
A few weeks after that, the outlet claimed that Aniston wanted Theroux “out of her life,” despite their alleged “cat-and-mouse game” supposedly going on right now. Another unnamed insider stated that Theroux was “trying to shoehorn” his way back into his ex’s life, which Aniston found “disrespectful” and “creepy.” Gossip Cop noted that Theroux attended her Thanksgiving dinner, and that she had texted him when she joined Instagram to ask why he wasn’t following her. It’s obvious they’re both happy to be in each other’s lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.