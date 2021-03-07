Jennifer Aniston Seeing Brad Pitt And A ‘Mystery Man’ At The Same Time?

Is Jennifer Aniston “hooking up” with both Brad Pitt and a wealthy mystery man? A source tells one tabloid that Aniston has been enjoying having the two men “fighting” for her love. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jennifer Aniston “Playing The Field” With Brad Pitt, Mystery Man?

Life & Style reports this week that Jennifer Aniston has been “cozying up” to multiple men, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The tabloid claims Pitt has been seen hanging out with Aniston in her trailer on the set of The Morning Show. A so-called “insider” nonchalantly tells the outlet, “They’re hooking up again.”

Pitt has also supposedly been visiting Aniston in her home on the weekends. She might be relegating Pitt to the weekends and her trailer because she’s also been hanging around a mystery man. Aniston supposedly met her second suitor through her Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass. “Jen is telling friends she just wants to have fun and play the field,” the insider insists, adding, “She’s loving all of the male attention!”

Aniston, Pitt Can’t Deny Chemistry – Source

Even though the actress is seemingly content juggling several suitors, the source notes that the chemistry between Pitt and Aniston has never gone away. “Her face lights up whenever she sees him,” the source sighs, adding, “They’re getting along better than ever – and he’s more open about his emotions since divorcing Angie, which is definitely a positive in Jen’s book.”

Aniston’s “anonymous new guy” has also managed to impress her by avoiding the spotlight, the source confides. “He has money and is well-known in his industry but avoids the Hollywood scene.” Aniston, who hasn’t publicly dated since her divorce from Justin Theroux, has supposedly been enjoying watching the two men fight “for her attention,” especially since there’s “a whole bunch of others waiting in the wings to wine and dine her!” the source cheerfully concludes.

Gossip Cop’s Seen This Before

Since the tabloids seemingly refuse to let this go, we’ll state for the umpteenth time that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not rekindled their romance in the nearly 20 years since the two’s divorce. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed the two were not romantically involved. If the tabloid’s source could get that wrong, then it brings everything else the dishonest snitch claimed into question, and that includes reports of a supposed “mystery man.”

This publication’s absolutely not above making up stories about Jennifer Aniston’s love life, particularly when it comes to her supposed relationship with Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop busted L&S last January for claiming Pitt and Aniston were moving in together. The report was completely fabricated and the exes still happily live separately, as they have for nearly two decades. Equally made up was the outlet’s claim that Aniston and Pitt were planning to adopt a child. It’s almost like the tabloid is purposefully trying to out-ridiculous itself.

