Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Jason Sudeikis, John Mayer, And Gerard Butler At The Same Time?

Jennifer Aniston's Difficult Choice

The unnamed insider purports that after Sudeikis split from Olivia Wilde, he "reached out to Jen, just as a friend, but it turned flirty pretty quickly,” the tipster says, adding that the two “always had a thing for each other but one of them was always with someone else.” In regards to Butler, the source insists that Aniston is also torn over the actor, “even though he has that rugged kind of sex appeal she’s always been attracted to.”