Jennifer Aniston Rumored To Be Testifying In Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Proceedings

Will Jennifer Aniston testify on Brad Pitt’s behalf during his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie? A tabloid is claiming she will. Gossip Cop, however, can correct the story.
“Their Battle Is Far From Over!” reads the headline from a recent article by Woman’s Day. The title refers to Pitt and Jolie’s long-standing divorce drama which, according to the tabloid, is about to take an “unprecedented turn." The magazine contends the mess surrounding the four-year battle has gotten more dramatic following Jolie "playing dirty" by asking for the Judge presiding over the case to be disqualified for being too close to Pitt.
“Brad was stunned she would do this after more than three years of agreeing that the judge should oversee their case, and is telling friends it’s her way of hanging on to custody of the kids,” says the source. The tipster adds that since Jolie is being “unreasonable,” Pitt is preparing to play dirty as well by hitting his ex-wife in her “Achilles heel” and getting Jennifer Aniston involved.
“Brad has asked her to be a character witness for him and she was only too happy to agree. She pledged to write him an affidavit and even take the stand if need be,” the insider continues. The source notes that Pitt and Aniston are “close again” and Aniston “hates watching Angelina tear him down like this when he’s worked so hard to change.” The story further contends it’s “no mistake” that after Jolie launched her attack on the judge, Pitt announced he would join Aniston for the table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
“Make no mistake, this is getting even uglier still and it’s shaping up to be the Hollywood divorce trial of the century,” concludes the insider.
While it is true that Jolie and Pitt are butting heads over the judge overseeing their divorce case, Gossip Cop doubts that Pitt is asking Aniston for help. Even though Pitt and Aniston remain on friendly terms, the actress doesn’t seem very involved in the actor’s current personal problems. Plus, Woman’s Day has been known to stretch the truth in regards to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.
Earlier this year, the tabloid contended Aniston and Pitt were expecting twin girls. The unreliable magazine claimed Aniston was pregnant after it alleged she was “sporting a baby bump” at the SAG Awards. Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Pitt and Aniston were back together and the actress was not pregnant.
The outlet made the same accusation two years ago when it reported Aniston was pregnant with Pitt’s child. Just like the most recent story, there was no evidence to even support the magazine’s story and as we’ve continuously stated, Pitt and Aniston are just friends.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.