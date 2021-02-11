Jennifer Aniston Reuniting With Brad Pitt For Her Birthday?

Did Brad Wait For Jennifer In Cabo?

Weeks later, Jennifer Aniston and a few of her closest friends, including Courteney Cox, went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after Aniston’s birthday party. OK! alleged Brad Pitt was waiting for his ex-wife when they arrived. A source told the magazine Pitt “wanted his first meeting with Jen after the party to be away from prying eyes, so he came up with this grand plan to whisk her away on a lavish vacation, and orchestrated it with a little help from Courteney.”