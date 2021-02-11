Jennifer Aniston Reuniting With Brad Pitt For Her Birthday?

Jennifer Aniston turns 52 on February 11th, and the one thing Gossip Cop is watching for is tabloid stories about her reuniting with Brad Pitt in the lead up to the big day. Every year, without fail, the tabloids use Aniston's birthday to push rumors that she and Pitt are rekindling their romance. Since we've been keeping track the last few years, we've noticed a pattern.
In 2018, NW reported that Jennifer Aniston received a surprise proposal from Brad Pitt on her birthday. The tabloid’s story, however, suggested the proposal was more of a business opportunity. The magazine asserted the former spouses met for a few secretive dates before the actress’s birthday and Pitt brought Aniston several gifts, including a “stunning” ring. The publication then claimed Pitt “proposed to Jen that they should start a business together. And she said 'Yes.’”
From there, an insider alleged Pitt and Aniston “share a passion for interior design and architecture” and the company would involve something having to do with that. Gossip Cop busted the bizarre tale at the time. We didn’t find any evidence to support the idea the famous exes were opening a business together. Plus, the story misled readers by alleging Pitt proposed to his former wife, when, in reality, that never happened.
A year later, Brad Pitt was actually seen attending Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash. Unfortunately, the innocent and cordial reunion gave tabloids the fuel to create more inaccurate tales. One outlet, Woman’s Day, asserted Pitt and Aniston had gone on a romantic getaway following the party. According to the magazine, following the cordial reunion, Pitt surprised his ex-wife by giving her the ultimate gift and whisking her away on a romantic vacation.
An insider revealed Pitt and Aniston “needed some time alone away from prying eyes. Everyone knows Jen's still head-over-heels for Brad and the feeling's mutual. Everyone's highly confident they'll use this getaway as a stepping stone to get back together.” Interestingly, the insider didn’t offer any details as to where the former pair went for this supposed getaway. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Aniston who assured us the story wasn’t true.
Weeks later, Jennifer Aniston and a few of her closest friends, including Courteney Cox, went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after Aniston’s birthday party. OK! alleged Brad Pitt was waiting for his ex-wife when they arrived. A source told the magazine Pitt “wanted his first meeting with Jen after the party to be away from prying eyes, so he came up with this grand plan to whisk her away on a lavish vacation, and orchestrated it with a little help from Courteney.”
According to this insider, Pitt “poured out his heart” to his ex-wife and “told her that she's his soulmate and that he wants to take care of her forever." Again, Gossip Cop explained that the former spouses were not back together. As for Pitt waiting for Aniston in Cabo, separate reps for the actors confirmed that this never occurred.
Around the same time, New Idea purported Aniston’s birthday celebration was a secret wedding ceremony for her and Pitt. The magazine implied the former couple surprised guests by tying the knot in the middle of the celebration. “They decided to tie the two events together because they didn't want it getting out beforehand," a source tattled to the magazine.
"Telling their guests that they were celebrating Jen's birthday was the perfect front, and no one suspected a thing until halfway through the party when a celebrant made the big announcement,” the insider continued. Gossip Cop, however, had already clarified that Pitt and Aniston weren’t back together, and according to more reliable outlets, Aniston didn’t pay any “special attention” to her former husband.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are friends, and while it may be hard for the tabloids to believe, the two are perfectly happy being that way. Of course, should any more unreliable reports come out claiming otherwise, Gossip Cop will be there to give readers the truth.
