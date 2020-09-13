Jennifer Aniston Reportedly 'Done' With Brad Pitt After He's Seen With German Model

Jennifer And Brad Aren't Getting Together, It's Time For Everyone To Move On

“She’s stood by him through thick and thin during his war with Angie, but now that’s all out the window. She’s completely done with him,” the tipster declares. Yet, another tabloid, owned by the same company as OK!, alleged Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the least bit bothered by the news of Brad Pitt’s relationship with the German model. So which is the truth? Gossip Cop has corrected time and time again the idea that Pitt and Aniston were involved in a relationship. While the two are friendly, it has been confirmed by separate reps for the entertainers in the past that the two have a strictly platonic relationship. Therefore, the narrative that Aniston is “hurt” and “burned” by Pitt’s new romance is highly incorrect. This also wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer made a ridiculous report about Pitt or Aniston.