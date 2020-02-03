Jennifer Aniston Confronted Renee Zellweger For Flirting With Brad Pitt?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Jennifer Aniston really confront Renee Zellweger for flirting with Brad Pitt? That’s the absurd storyline in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk every aspect of it.

According to NW, Aniston “has finally got the love of her life back,” so she was none too pleased after learning Zellweger hit on Pitt at the SAG Awards. “She is so furious with Renee,” an anonymous source tells the outlet. “They’ve never had any bad blood, but that’s all changed now. Everyone in Hollywood knows she and Brad are making another go of things. She did send Renee a veiled message via the assistants’ network that she hoped the rumors weren’t true, reminding her of the girl code.”

The unknown insider continues, “To be fair to Brad, he’s furious at Renee too. He’s worked hard to win Jen back and he’s not going to mess it up. Brad’s never going to cheat on Jen again – he learnt from the first time.” The alleged tipster goes on to say that Pitt “had to call and warn Jen about Renee” before things got out of hand. “It was a very awkward chat. He knows he made a mistake and he had to work hard to earn her trust again. Neither of them are going to let someone like Renee destroy that.”

The first problem with the tabloid’s phony story is that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. Separate spokespeople for both stars have refuted rumors they’ve rekindled a romance. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than NW, similar reported that Pitt and Aniston are just friends.

Meanwhile, there’s absolutely nothing to indicate that Zellweger flirted with Pitt at the SAG Awards. As widely reported, the actor was photographed giving Aniston a friendly hug backstage at the awards ceremony. He wasn’t spotted with Zellweger at all. Considering that the event was crawling with photographers, it seems highly unlikely the Judy star got flirty with Pitt without it being captured on camera.

Still, Gossip Cop ran the story by Aniston’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s “beyond ridiculous.” The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, assures us she never confronted Zellweger over an imaginary scenario. We already busted NW back in September for falsely claiming Zellweger wanted to date Pitt and was hoping to pursue him during awards season. Zellweger’s spokesperson dismissed that story as nonsense. This follow-up article throwing Aniston into the mix is more of the same.

It should be noted, Gossip Cop called out NW less than a month ago for wrongly reporting that Pitt and Aniston had gotten married in Mexico. This latest article makes no mention of their fictional wedding or them tying the knot in general. That’s because it never happened, just like this latest craziness involving Zellweger.