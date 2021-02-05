Jennifer Aniston, Renee Zellweger Fighting Over Brad Pitt

Did Jennifer Aniston warn Renee Zellwegger to stay away from Brad Pitt last year? Gossip Cop looked into the report last year. Let’s revisit the story and see what's what.
Last February, NW claimed Jennifer Aniston finally got “the love of her life” back but it was almost ruined after she learned Renee Zellwegger flirted with Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards. A source tattled to the magazine Aniston was furious with Zellweger, adding, “They've never had any bad blood, but that's all changed now. Everyone in Hollywood knows she and Brad are making another go of things. She did send Renee a veiled message via the assistants' network that she hoped the rumors weren't true, reminding her of the girl code."
The insider continued, “To be fair to Brad, he's furious at Renee too. He's worked hard to win Jen back and he's not going to mess it up. Brad's never going to cheat on Jen again - he learned from the first time,” alluding to Pitt’s affair and subsequent marriage to Angelina Jolie. The informant further revealed Pitt “called and warn Jen about Renee” before things got out of hand. "It was a very awkward chat. He knows he made a mistake and he had to work hard to earn her trust again. Neither of them was going to let someone like Renee destroy that,” the source claimed.
Unfortunately, this was just another phony reunion story ran by the tabloid. Jennifer Aniston never threatened Renee Zellwegger because she's never gotten back together with Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop has clarified numerous times the famous exes are just friends. Pitt has moved on with life, following his splits from Aniston and Jolie, as has Jennifer Aniston. The actor briefly dated the German model, Nicole Poutraslki in 2020. While the romance was short-lived, it’s clear Pitt isn’t looking to rekindle anything with Aniston, and vice versa. Aniston may not be currently dating anyone publicly, but she's not pining for her former husband, either.
This wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop busted this exact tabloid for alleging Pitt and Aniston have “reunited.” Last year, the magazine alleged Pitt and Aniston were adopting a sister for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The outlet also asserted Pitt and Aniston were doing a tell-all interview about their marriage. And, let's not forget the time the publication declared Pitt and Aniston got engaged over the holidays. Gossip Cop dismissed these ridiculous stories at the time. They weren't back together, and they aren't now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
