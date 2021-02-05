Jennifer Aniston, Renee Zellweger Fighting Over Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Was Unfaithful, Again?

The insider continued, “To be fair to Brad, he's furious at Renee too. He's worked hard to win Jen back and he's not going to mess it up. Brad's never going to cheat on Jen again - he learned from the first time,” alluding to Pitt’s affair and subsequent marriage to Angelina Jolie. The informant further revealed Pitt “called and warn Jen about Renee” before things got out of hand. "It was a very awkward chat. He knows he made a mistake and he had to work hard to earn her trust again. Neither of them was going to let someone like Renee destroy that,” the source claimed.