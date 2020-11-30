Jennifer Aniston 'Regretting' Taking Part In 'Friends' Reunion?

Fans of the series Friends have waited years for the reunion that will take place next year. In 2019, one tabloid asserted a member of the beloved regretted her decision to be a part of the special. Jennifer Aniston. It was hard to believe the actress who played the iconic Rachel Greene would not want to rejoin her fellow castmates. This led Gossip Cop to investigate the suspicious story when it came out. Now that the reunion is around the corner, we’re revisiting the peculiar account.
Last November, Star reported the Friends reunion was in jeopardy because of Jennifer Aniston. According to an insider, the special was “looking like a fiasco” claiming, “Jen, for one, is regretting she ever agreed to do this.”
From there, the tabloid further revealed Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, wanted out as well. The unnamed informant divulged Perry’s reasons for not wanting to do the impending project was because he “wasn’t in the right mental space" to shoot anything, adding, “the cast tried to help him get his act together, but he didn’t pay any attention.”
Fast forward to a year later, and this bogus tale is still inaccurate as it was when Gossip Cop busted back then. At the time, we reached out to a rep for Jennifer Aniston who dismissed the claims in the article as “ridiculous fabrications.” Gossip Cop also clarified that all six original cast members from Friends had signed on to appear for the show, including Aniston and Matthew Perry. Originally, the special was scheduled to premiere this year. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it has been pushed back to 2021.
Gossip Cop also corrected another phony narrative that painted Perry in an unflattering way and alleged he would ruin the upcoming HBO MAX special by writing a "tell-all" memoir. Regardless of what these tabloids assert, a reunion is happening and the beloved cast members can't wait to take part.
As for Star, Gossip Cop has debunked other fallacious articles from the paper regarding Aniston. For example, last month, the outlet claimed Jennifer Aniston was quitting acting and pursuing other interests. The tabloid took Aniston’s remarks about her love for interior decorating and turned it into a phony piece.
Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for also asserting Aniston planned to adopt a daughter with her former husband, Brad Pitt. It wasn’t hard to disprove this account since the couple has not rekindled their relationship. All in all, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue about Aniston or the Friends reunion.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
