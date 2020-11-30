Jennifer Aniston 'Regretting' Taking Part In 'Friends' Reunion?

The Reunion Is Still Happening Folks, And Everyone Will Be There!

Fast forward to a year later, and this bogus tale is still inaccurate as it was when Gossip Cop busted back then. At the time, we reached out to a rep for Jennifer Aniston who dismissed the claims in the article as “ridiculous fabrications.” Gossip Cop also clarified that all six original cast members from Friends had signed on to appear for the show, including Aniston and Matthew Perry. Originally, the special was scheduled to premiere this year. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it has been pushed back to 2021.