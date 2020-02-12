Jennifer Aniston Trying To Steal ‘The Morning Show’ From Reese Witherspoon?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Jennifer Aniston is not trying to steal the spotlight from her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon. That rumor is being perpetuated by a tabloid this week, but it’s not true at all. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

The National Enquirer claims in a recent article that the “catty” rival co-stars are each “vying for the spotlight,” with Aniston emerging as the victor. Describing both actresses as “attention hogs,” the tabloid cites supposed “insiders” who contend that Witherspoon has “been forced to take a backseat” on the Apple TV+ show. The dubious tipster also alleges that the two stars have feuded ever since they first acted together as sisters on Friends two decades ago. “Jen thought Reese was snippy, and Reese though Jen was standoffish,” claims the “source”. “And the old rivalry is hotter than ever!”

These melodramatic claims are totally false. For starters, Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Aniston, who dismisses the story as completely fabricated. “It’s so typical that they put one female against another. They don’t do it for men,” says the actress’s spokesperson, who has far more authority to speak for her than any anonymous “insider.” Aniston’s rep adds, “None of this is true. Jen adores Reese and they are excellent partners who love working together.” Think about it – when was the last time the Enquirer called a male celebrity “catty?”

There’s plenty of additional evidence to debunk this feud storyline, as Witherspoon and Aniston never hesitate to express affection for each other in public and on social media. On Aniston’s 51st birthday on Tuesday, Witherspoon helped her friend celebrate with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a photo of the two women hugging. “Happy birthday Jen!” Witherspoon commented. “I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!” The two are obviously close and clearly enjoy working together.

Also, if they’ve truly disliked each other since Witherspoon’s guest appearances on Friends, why would they even enter into another project together at all? They’re two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, so it’s not like either is desperate for roles. In addition to being false, the tabloid’s story is illogical.

Aniston and Witherspoon’s characters on The Morning Show are rivals as co-hosts of their talk show, and their Friends characters also had a bit of sibling rivalry between them. So, as is often the case, it looks like this tabloid is assuming their on-screen dynamic is the same as their real-life relationship. The Enquirer is not alone in making this bogus assumption. Last December In Touch claimed Witherspoon was trying to “upstage” Aniston at the Golden Globes. Gossip Cop busted that false story as well. In fact, we’ve been debunking rumors about Witherspoon and Aniston’s supposed “rivalry” for years, even since before The Morning Show aired. Clearly, these tabloids have no idea what they’re talking about.