Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Feuding On Set Of ‘The Morning Show’ Again?

The Morning Show is set to start its second season in September but could there be trouble on the set of the hit Apple TV+ show? One tabloid is claiming Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are no longer the friends they once were, in fact, they are feuding. Gossip Cop investigates.

Problems On Set?

After the season 2 trailer for The Morning Show dropped, Star reported Witherspoon and Aniston were having problems on set. “There was some friction, with some eye-rolling and whispering going on. They used to hang out when the cameras weren’t rolling, but not now,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet. Accompanying the claims were two photos of the actresses supposedly looking “miserable.”

Apparently, the show only receiving one Emmy out of eight nominations added to the duo’s issues. “It didn’t help the overall atmosphere” when Aniston didn’t win, the source noted. “Reese and Jen talk a good game about being close, but there’s definitely some tension between them. They’re both very old-school Hollywood in the way they approach their lives, both professionally and personally, so neither of them would admit any tension and they’re good at making nice on set and off.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Aniston’s rep denied the allegations and if you look at the “damning” set photos, the women look preoccupied, not miserable. Not every person looks ecstatic all the time. It’s important to note these photos are purposefully taken when the subject has their guard down, which they would between scenes.

The publication does a very smart thing here by trying to discredit their subjects. No matter how many times they deny it, Aniston and Witherspoon won’t be believed over the outlet. Even though Witherspoon was singing Aniston’s praises at the Friends reunion. Never mind all the Instagram posts the Legally Blond star has made congratulating and celebrating her friend for various events.

Who Should Be Believed?

In reality, the tabloids shouldn’t be believed. In December, the same publication also reported that Aniston and Witherspoon were fighting. This time, it was over Morning Show casting decisions, with Aniston apparently being excluded from discussions. In 2019, the magazine completely lied and said Witherspoon was abandoning Aniston and The Morning Show to join Kerry Washington and Little Fires Everywhere. In reality, she did both.

Star’s sister publication the National Enquirer claimed in 2020 that Aniston was trying to steal the show from Reese Witherspoon, forcing the latter to take a backseat with production. Lies about their relationship go back even further. Another affiliated outlet, OK! said back in 2019 that The Morning Show was ruining the ladies’ relationship, that the two were stepping on each other’s authority on set. With a track record like that, not only should Aniston and Witherspoon be believed, but Gossip Cop should too.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston Having ‘Breakdown’ Over ‘The Morning Show’?

Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage In Trouble After ‘Reunion’ With Ryan Phillippe?

Did Jennifer Aniston Get Left Out Of A TV Show With Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow?

Cher On ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?