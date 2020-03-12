Jennifer Aniston Jealous Of Rachel Brosnahan?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jennifer Aniston jealous of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan? That’s the premise of a new tabloid report. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“‘Maisel’ Star’s Rise Not So Marvelous To Jealous Jen!” reads a convoluted headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, Aniston thinks the younger actress “is an annoying upstart who’s encroaching on her Tinseltown turf.” An unknown source tells the outlet, “They share a lot of mutual friends, including [director] Will Speck, who’s pushing Rachel as this Jennifer Aniston 2.0, basically.”

The anonymous tipster continues, “Jen doesn’t begrudge Rachel’s success, but she’s damned if someone’s going to steam into her business circle and invade her stomping ground. One of Jen’s best assets was her comedic timing, but now Rachel seems to be getting all the attention, and that hurts.” The supposed source goes on to say that despite having her own successful TV series, The Morning Show, Aniston still “can’t help feeling jealous.”

The tabloid’s story is based on the word of an unidentified “insider,” but Aniston’s spokesperson tells Gossip Cop it’s “complete nonsense.” Here’s what’s really happening: Brosnahan was recently cast in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Distant, which is being co-directed by Speck. The filmmaker is close friends with Aniston, and previously directed her in The Switch and Office Christmas Party. The magazine invented this absurd article simply because Brosnahan is starring in his next movie.

The idea that Aniston is upset about another actress working with one of her friends and collaborators is just baseless. Are we really to believe that Aniston would forbid Speck from working with any other actress in Hollywood besides her? In addition to shooting a second season of The Morning Show, the Friends star has several of her own movies in development. She’s plenty busy.

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the first time a tabloid has wrongly accused Aniston of being envious of another actress. A few months ago, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer’s sister outlet, In Touch, for falsely claiming Aniston was jealous of Reese Witherspoon stealing her spotlight on The Morning Show. In reality, the co-stars are very close pals.

Shortly before that, Gossip Cop called out Heat for making up a story about Aniston being jealous of Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margaret Qualley. That article had less to do with career envy, and more to do with Aniston’s belief that Pitt was “flirting” with the actress. Nothing about the bogus scenario was remotely true.