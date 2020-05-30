Jennifer Aniston Pulling Out Of 'Friends' Reunion?

While production on the reunion special has yet to move forward, it’s certainly not because any of the cast members aren’t interested. The real reason, of course, is that the coronavirus outbreak has caused production to stall on the project, which was supposed to air when HBO Max dropped this month. But all six main cast members, including Aniston and Perry, had already signed on to the project and had been promoting it on social media. Gossip Cop also reached to Aniston’s spokesperson for comment, who dismissed the claims in this article as “ridiculous fabrications.” The idea that any of them would try to get out of the special is simply untrue.