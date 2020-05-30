Jennifer Aniston Pulling Out Of 'Friends' Reunion?

Is Jennifer Aniston pulling out of the Friends reunion? That’s what one tabloid has claimed this week. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can debunk it.
An article published in this week’s issue of Star is claiming that the long-awaited Friends reunion, which is set to premiere at some point down the road on HBO Max, has been put in jeopardy by Aniston. “It’s all looking like a fiasco,” says one unnamed “insider,” adding that “Jen, for one, is regretting she ever agreed to do this.”
The tabloid doesn’t address exactly why Aniston supposedly wants out, but goes on speculate that her co-star Matthew Perry might flake on the project as well. Its suspicious source alleges that Perry, who has had a well-documented struggle with drug addiction, “isn’t in the right mental space to be shooting anything” and that “the cast has tried to help him get his act together, but he doesn’t pay any attention.”
While production on the reunion special has yet to move forward, it’s certainly not because any of the cast members aren’t interested. The real reason, of course, is that the coronavirus outbreak has caused production to stall on the project, which was supposed to air when HBO Max dropped this month. But all six main cast members, including Aniston and Perry, had already signed on to the project and had been promoting it on social media. Gossip Cop also reached to Aniston’s spokesperson for comment, who dismissed the claims in this article as “ridiculous fabrications.” The idea that any of them would try to get out of the special is simply untrue.
This is hardly the first time Gossip Cop has caught Star making up rumors about Jennifer Aniston. In February of this year, the tabloid tried to claim that Courteney Cox was trying to get Aniston back together with Brad Pitt. “She’d like to see her friend back in the arms of the man she once loved,” said an unnamed tipster. We checked in with a source close to the actress, who told us the story was nonsense. This story came at the height of fervor over Pitt and Aniston’s friendly encounter at the SAG Awards, which sparked dozens of rumors they’d be getting back together anytime now. (They didn’t. Sorry.)
The tabloid continued pushing that phony narrative in March, when it tried to claim that Aniston and Pitt were planning a “secret beach wedding” in Cabo. “They’ll keep it under wraps until after it’s happened,” another anonymous source told the magazine. Courteney Cox would supposedly serve as Aniston’s maid of honor, while Bradley Cooper would act as Pitt’s best man. Gossip Cop dismissed the ludicrous article, as both Pitt and Aniston’s spokespeople confirmed for us, as they had done multiple times in the past, that they were not back together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.