Jennifer Aniston ‘Pressed Pause’ On Reunion With Brad Pitt?

Is Jennifer Aniston slowing things down between her and Brad Pitt? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing twelve months ago. Gossip Cop wants to take a second look at the claims.

Aniston Hitting The Brakes?

This time last year, Heat published an article claiming that there was trouble in paradise for the recently reunited Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. According to the article, concerns over the coronavirus were partly to blame for Aniston’s hesitance to take things too far with Pitt. The other reason the article cited was that Aniston just couldn’t trust him.

The piece said that Pitt was spotted with other women, including Alia Shawkat. The article insisted that Pitt’s playboy status was a problem for Aniston. Given the circumstances, she just couldn’t be sure he really knew what he wanted. She reportedly wanted to take a break to figure things out before they went any further.

Where Are Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Now?

That was a year ago, so where are Pitt and Aniston now? Have they reconciled and decided to give romance another shot? Have they finally called it quits for good? The answer is none of the above.

The article was a total work of fiction. Jennifer Aniston wasn’t slowing things down between her and Pitt because nothing was in motion to begin with. Pitt and Aniston have been happily divorced for over 15 years. Since their separation, no rumors of romance between the pair have been substantiated. The unnamed source the article relied on was either sorely misinformed or completely fictional.

So have the article’s claims become any more real in the last year? Not at all. Pitt is still locked in a messy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie and of course has been rumored to be dating every woman in Hollywood.

The Tabloids’ Obsession With ‘Brad & Jen’

It seems like the tabloids invent a new story about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston every single day. Just last week, Gossip Cop looked into claims that Pitt’s relationship with Aniston was the reason he and Jolie separated. There have also been reports that the pair’s relationship was causing Angelina Jolie to have a health crisis. Then, there were rumors that Aniston and Demi Moore were feuding over Brad Pitt. There have even been claims that Pitt and Aniston were having twins via a surrogate.

Gossip Cop debunked each of these reports with ease. The pair has been separated since 2005 with no evidence of reconciliation, but that doesn’t stop the tabloids. It’s mind-blowing just how much the tabloids still report on their relationship all these years later.

