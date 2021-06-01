Jennifer Aniston Posts Photos From Backstage Of The ‘Friends’ Reunion, Including A Surprising Reaction From David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty particular with what she chooses to share on her Instagram feed. However, it’s not much of a surprise to see her post a few photos from behind the camera of the wildly popular Friends reunion, now airing on HBO Max. Aniston posted a series of photos and selfies, and one, in particular, has a pretty funny reaction from David Schwimmer sitting next to guest star Justin Bieber and his wife, Haley Baldwin Bieber.

The series of shots starts with a photo of a selfie being taken by Aniston with the rest of the legendary cast, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, from the set of the old sitcom. The third shot is a selfie of Aniston with one of the show’s directors, James Burrows, and a fourth shot, what appears to be a New Yorker cartoon featuring the cast sitting in front of the famous fountain in the opening credits with the punchline “Could this be any more of a small gathering with vaccinated friends?”

It’s the second photo though that caught her eye ­– and ours. “When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all,” Aniston captions, referring to a photo of Schwimmer sitting on the couch on the set next to Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber with what can only be described as a confused “Ross face.”

Is it because Schwimmer was just as confused as to why Bieber was part of the reunion as many fans were? Maybe, but really, it’s likely he’s just being silly, as the whole group was obviously having a wonderful time with each other at the shoot.

