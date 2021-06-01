Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Brady in a black suit smiling with Gisele Bundchen in a white dress Celebrities Gisele Bundchen Wants Tom Brady To Retire And Star In A New Reality Show?

Will Gisele Bundchen rip Tom Brady from the NFL? One report says the two are going to start a reality show together, which would necessitate Brady leaving the Buccaneers behind. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Tom’s Becoming A Reality Star!’ According to In Touch, Brady and Bundchen will work with Fox Entertainment to create a new reality […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Jennifer Aniston in a low cut dress at a red carpet event. News Jennifer Aniston Posts Photos From Backstage Of The ‘Friends’ Reunion, Including A Surprising Reaction From David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty particular with what she chooses to share on her Instagram feed. However, it’s not much of a surprise to see her post a few photos from behind the camera of the wildly popular Friends reunion, now airing on HBO Max. Aniston posted a series of photos and selfies, and one, […]

 by Hugh Scott
Man and woman sharing a milkshake while wearing masks. Lifestyle 5 Things You Need To Know About Dating In A Post–Pandemic World

If your nervous, we get it. Check out our tips on how to navigate the already stressful world of dating during confusing times.

by Melanie A. Davis
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest sit side-by-side in a recent episode of their hit daytime talk show News Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’

There’s a big change coming to the set of Live! With Kelly And Ryan today and some fans think they’ve figured out what the surprise is already. Stars Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, like much of the rest of the world, had been adhering to social distancing mandates in an effort to stop the spread […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Jennifer Aniston Posts Photos From Backstage Of The ‘Friends’ Reunion, Including A Surprising Reaction From David Schwimmer

H
Hugh Scott
1:30 pm, June 1, 2021
Jennifer Aniston in a low cut dress at a red carpet event.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty particular with what she chooses to share on her Instagram feed. However, it’s not much of a surprise to see her post a few photos from behind the camera of the wildly popular Friends reunion, now airing on HBO Max. Aniston posted a series of photos and selfies, and one, in particular, has a pretty funny reaction from David Schwimmer sitting next to guest star Justin Bieber and his wife, Haley Baldwin Bieber.

The series of shots starts with a photo of a selfie being taken by Aniston with the rest of the legendary cast, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, from the set of the old sitcom. The third shot is a selfie of Aniston with one of the show’s directors, James Burrows, and a fourth shot, what appears to be a New Yorker cartoon featuring the cast sitting in front of the famous fountain in the opening credits with the punchline “Could this be any more of a small gathering with vaccinated friends?”

It’s the second photo though that caught her eye ­– and ours. “When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all,” Aniston captions, referring to a photo of Schwimmer sitting on the couch on the set next to Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber with what can only be described as a confused “Ross face.”

Is it because Schwimmer was just as confused as to why Bieber was part of the reunion as many fans were? Maybe, but really, it’s likely he’s just being silly, as the whole group was obviously having a wonderful time with each other at the shoot.

More News From Gossip Cop

Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’

Report Says Cops Called To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home After ‘Explosive Fight’  

Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend 

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids  

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.