Uncovering The Truth About The Jennifer Aniston Plastic Surgery Rumors

Did Jennifer Aniston get plastic surgery? America’s sweetheart has been burdened with this question since as far back as her Friends days. Even after she went on the record with an answer, interest in the subject persists.

It’s not unreasonable to ask whether Aniston went under the knife. At 52, she looks incredible. However, we want to put the issue to rest. Find out what work (if any) the actress had done and what other anti-aging secrets she has up her sleeve.

Jennifer Aniston Has Been Acting Since 1989

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

It’s unbelievable to think that Aniston has been working since 1989. But many people don’t know that her start in show business was rather rough. Aniston’s earliest roles were for two failed sitcoms: Molloy and Ferris Bueller. In 1993, she made her film debut in the 1993 horror film Leprechaun.

She finally broke through the following year when she was cast as Rachel Green on Friends. The series made Aniston a cultural force. She earned an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for her work; she also commanded a cool $1 million per episode by the series’ final season.

Aside from her industry accolades, she became the envy of women everywhere. Aniston’s hairstyle, known as “The Rachel” was iconic in the 1990s, and her ageless looks earned her countless magazine covers and beauty endorsements.

Jennifer Aniston Is Still Getting Prominent Hollywood Roles At Age 52

(Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

At 52, Aniston remains in demand in Hollywood. Since 2019, she’s co-starred with Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The role earned her a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award and is her biggest small-screen success since Friends.

She also has a number of other projects in the pipeline. According to IMDb, Aniston will star in the upcoming Hail Mary, a biographical drama about a former Miss USA contestant who builds a successful career as a sports manager. It’s directed by Michelle MacLaren, whose past work (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead) will make this a must-see production.

Aniston has two Netflix programs teed up as well. First, she’s expected to rejoin Adam Sandler for a sequel to the 2019 comedy Murder Mystery. She’s also signed on to appear in First Ladies, a comedy written by Tig Notaro and wife Stephanie Allynne.

Finally, she’s going back to her roots for a Friends reunion. According to a Warner Media press release from February 2020, the entire cast will appear in the upcoming HBO Max special.

Aniston proves that women over 40 have a place on screen—and that they’re not limited to playing moms and grandmas. How did she maintain her image as a girl-next-door after all these years? Some of us marvel at her great genes, but others view her youthful glow with a dose of skepticism.

She’s Been The Subject Of Plastic Surgery Rumors For Years

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston rumors, the actress is constantly under scrutiny for three things: her high-profile former marriages, her motherhood status, and her alleged penchant for plastic surgery.

Since as far back as the 1990s, people have speculated that she’s had a massive amount of work done: nose job, chin implant, boob job, facelift, fillers, etc. You name it; someone suspects she did it. Her list of possible procedures had grown so long that GossipCop had to shut down some of the rumors in the past.

That said, there’s no denying that Aniston looks younger than many women in their fifties. And when looking at pictures of her from over the last 20 years, it’s tough to spot any huge changes in her appreance.

Her graceful aging is the very reason she’s a spokeswoman for various brands such as Aveeno, Vital Proteins, and Smartwater. After all, who wouldn’t want to drink the same bottled water if it meant they could achieve her glow?

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Has Jennifer Aniston Ever Had Plastic Surgery?

Aniston has actually been quite candid about the plastic surgery she has had done in the past. In 2007, she admitted to People that she had a nose job. But even that is pretty subtle.

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com, carrie-nelson / Shutterstock.com)

“It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed – best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years,” she told the outlet.

“As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine,” she added. “All of it. Still mine.”

She also used the interview as an opportunity to address speculation that she has breast implants. “Short of letting everybody have a feel, I don’t know what else to do,” she remarked. “I really am pretty happy with what God gave me.”

Aniston says her preference is for simple (but expensive) spa treatments that don’t involve scalpels or injectables. In a conversation with InStyle, she raved about Clear and Brilliant laser treatments, as well as microcurrent facials. She also swore by Thermage, a $2,000 procedure that uses radiofrequency waves to stimulate collagen production. The result is smoother, tighter skin after a 45-minute session.

In 2017, Aniston spoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK and gave some realistic advice to women who don’t have a few grand to burn at the local medical spa:

“I could [get Botox], and I mean these lines are getting deeper every day, but when I tell you what’s happened to me – these lines are just about living. Look, I eat really well and I work out, but I also indulge when I want to. I don’t starve myself in an extremist way. You’re not taking away my coffee or my dairy or my glass of wine because I’d be devastated. My advice: just stop eating sh-t every day.”

We appreciate Aniston’s honesty. She’s even mature enough to admit that she wouldn’t rule anything out down the road.

“I’m never saying I would not do anything,” she told E! News in 2014. “I think that it’s the Botox and the filler sort of thing has got, in some faces, out of control.”

For now, most of what we see is the work of great genes and diligent self-care. We can’t hate her for it. We congratulate her!